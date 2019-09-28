Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Atlanta AIDS Walk: Award-winning Artists Join AHF and Local ASOs on Sept. 29 to Support Fight Against AIDS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/28/2019 | 07:31am EDT

A diverse array of award-winning recording artists will join AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the world’s largest nonprofit, global health organization addressing the HIV/AIDS epidemic, for the 29th annual AIDS Walk & Music Festival in Atlanta, GA. Scheduled for Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Piedmont Park, in the heart of Midtown Atlanta, the annual walk has become one of the region's most anticipated outdoor, charity fundraising events, with a goal of raising $750,000 to support local HIV/AIDS services.

Scheduled to begin at 11:00 am, Sunday’s event starts with a 5K run and walk, culminating with a concert event featuring a dynamic list of performers including Amara La Negra, rock 'n' roll guitarist Grace Gibson, R&B sensation Eric Bellinger, three-time Grammy-nominated, soul-induced artist Raheem DeVaughn and Atlanta’s own Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum artist, Monica. The festival event will also include food trucks, vendors, HIV/AIDS education and awareness resources and rapid, free, confidential HIV testing. Several hundred panels of the AIDS Memorial Quilt, the world’s largest folk arts exhibition, will also be displayed to honor many individuals that died from AIDS and to serve as a reminder that more research, education and awareness is still needed to address the growing HIV/AIDS epidemic.

Presented by Delta Airlines and AHF Pharmacy, the annual event, formerly known as the Atlanta AIDS Walk & 5K Run, is the Southeast region's largest community fundraiser and awareness event for HIV/AIDS. Attracting thousands of attendees from across the region, funds raised will benefit 10 deserving AIDS-service organizations in the local Atlanta community. To further support the work of each beneficiary, AHF will match, dollar for dollar, all funds raised by each organization. The benefitting organizations include:

  • AID Atlanta
  • Aniz, Inc.
  • Center for Pan-Asian Community Services
  • Jerusalem House
  • National AIDS Education and Services for Minorities (NAESM)
  • The NAMES Project Foundation
  • Project Open Hand
  • Positive Impact Health Centers
  • Someone Cares
  • Thrive SS

To learn more about the event or to register go to aidswalkatlanta.com. Starting at 10:00 am on Sunday, on-site registration will also be available.

WHAT:

 

29th Annual Atlanta AIDS Walk & Music Festival presented by AHF Pharmacy, Delta Air Lines

 

WHEN:

 

Sunday, September 29, 2019

10:00 am

 

Walker, Runner, Virtual Walker Check-In open

11:00 am

 

Opening-Ceremony Concert & Warm Up

11:30 am

 

5K Run Start

11:45 am

 

AIDS Walk Begins

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

 

Musical Celebration

WHERE:

The Meadow @ Piedmont Park

 

 

 

WHO:

Grammy award-winning artist Monica

Soul-induced artist Raheem DeVaughn

Rock 'n' roll guitarist Grace Gibson

R&B sensation Eric Bellinger

Neo-soul vocalist Amara La Negra

Representatives from local AIDS service organizations in metro Atlanta

Local metro area dignitaries and elected officials

Thousands of attendees from across the metro area

NOTE TO MEDIA: Media credentials can be obtained on-site at the media check-in table starting at 10 am on Sunday, September 29th

HIV/AIDS in Georgia:

According to recent statistics from the Georgia Department of Public Health:

  • Georgia ranks #2 among the 50 states in the total number of adolescents and adults diagnosed with HIV;
  • Metro Atlanta ranks #1 in the state in the number of new HIV diagnosis; and
  • African Americans and Latinos are the most impacted by new HIV diagnosis.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 1.2 million individuals in 43 countries worldwide in the U.S., Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:00aHillsdale College and USA Shooting Launch New Partnership
GL
08:31aZYMEWORKS : Announces Updated Single Agent Data for HER2-Targeted Bispecific Antibody ZW25 at European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress
BU
08:23aMASTERCARD : CyberPeace Institute to Support Victims Harmed by Escalating Conflicts in Cyberspace
PU
08:16aNATIONAL BANK : Ex-BCL leader held under Digital Security Act
AQ
08:11aBitHarp Brings a New Way of Mining Cryptocurrencies
GL
08:03aUPDATE1 : Sales at company linked to Kansai Electric surge on nuclear projects
AQ
07:31aATLANTA AIDS WALK : Award-winning Artists Join AHF and Local ASOs on Sept. 29 to Support Fight Against AIDS
BU
07:30aESSA Pharma Presents New Data on EPI-7386 at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2019 Congress
AQ
07:30aAileron Presents Positive Interim Phase 2a Data for ALRN-6924 in Combination with Pfizer's Palbociclib at the 2019 Congress of the European Society for Medical Oncology
GL
07:16aNATIONAL BANK : Currency rates of NBP
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump considers delisting Chinese firms from U.S. markets - sources
2TRUMP CONSIDERS DELISTING CHINESE FIRMS FROM U.S. MARKETS: sources
3FACEBOOK : CATCHING GEN Z REQUIRES A BIG FISH: Instagram
4GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC. : Goldman Sachs Tries Banking for the Masses. It's Been a Struggle.
5ELECTROCORE, INC. : ELECTROCORE, INC. DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered L..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group