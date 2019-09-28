Atlanta AIDS Walk: Award-winning Artists Join AHF and Local ASOs on Sept. 29 to Support Fight Against AIDS

A diverse array of award-winning recording artists will join AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the world’s largest nonprofit, global health organization addressing the HIV/AIDS epidemic, for the 29th annual AIDS Walk & Music Festival in Atlanta, GA. Scheduled for Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Piedmont Park, in the heart of Midtown Atlanta, the annual walk has become one of the region's most anticipated outdoor, charity fundraising events, with a goal of raising $750,000 to support local HIV/AIDS services.

Scheduled to begin at 11:00 am, Sunday’s event starts with a 5K run and walk, culminating with a concert event featuring a dynamic list of performers including Amara La Negra, rock 'n' roll guitarist Grace Gibson, R&B sensation Eric Bellinger, three-time Grammy-nominated, soul-induced artist Raheem DeVaughn and Atlanta’s own Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum artist, Monica. The festival event will also include food trucks, vendors, HIV/AIDS education and awareness resources and rapid, free, confidential HIV testing. Several hundred panels of the AIDS Memorial Quilt, the world’s largest folk arts exhibition, will also be displayed to honor many individuals that died from AIDS and to serve as a reminder that more research, education and awareness is still needed to address the growing HIV/AIDS epidemic.

Presented by Delta Airlines and AHF Pharmacy, the annual event, formerly known as the Atlanta AIDS Walk & 5K Run, is the Southeast region's largest community fundraiser and awareness event for HIV/AIDS. Attracting thousands of attendees from across the region, funds raised will benefit 10 deserving AIDS-service organizations in the local Atlanta community. To further support the work of each beneficiary, AHF will match, dollar for dollar, all funds raised by each organization. The benefitting organizations include:

AID Atlanta

Aniz, Inc.

Center for Pan-Asian Community Services

Jerusalem House

National AIDS Education and Services for Minorities (NAESM)

The NAMES Project Foundation

Project Open Hand

Positive Impact Health Centers

Someone Cares

Thrive SS

To learn more about the event or to register go to aidswalkatlanta.com. Starting at 10:00 am on Sunday, on-site registration will also be available.

WHAT: 29th Annual Atlanta AIDS Walk & Music Festival presented by AHF Pharmacy, Delta Air Lines WHEN: Sunday, September 29, 2019

10:00 am Walker, Runner, Virtual Walker Check-In open 11:00 am Opening-Ceremony Concert & Warm Up 11:30 am 5K Run Start 11:45 am AIDS Walk Begins 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm Musical Celebration

WHERE: The Meadow @ Piedmont Park WHO: Grammy award-winning artist Monica Soul-induced artist Raheem DeVaughn Rock 'n' roll guitarist Grace Gibson R&B sensation Eric Bellinger Neo-soul vocalist Amara La Negra Representatives from local AIDS service organizations in metro Atlanta Local metro area dignitaries and elected officials Thousands of attendees from across the metro area

NOTE TO MEDIA: Media credentials can be obtained on-site at the media check-in table starting at 10 am on Sunday, September 29th

HIV/AIDS in Georgia:

According to recent statistics from the Georgia Department of Public Health:

Georgia ranks #2 among the 50 states in the total number of adolescents and adults diagnosed with HIV;

Metro Atlanta ranks #1 in the state in the number of new HIV diagnosis; and

African Americans and Latinos are the most impacted by new HIV diagnosis.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 1.2 million individuals in 43 countries worldwide in the U.S., Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare and Instagram: @aidshealthcare

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190928005019/en/