Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Atlanta-Based Creative Agency Takes the CEO 90-Day “No Layoff” Pledge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 05:33pm EDT

ATLANTA, April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown Bag Marketing, an Atlanta-based creative agency, has joined with other businesses such as Salesforce.com, Marsh & McLennan and Morgan Stanley to take the CEO 90-Day Pledge.

In March, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff tweeted to other chief executives, calling on them to take a 90-day "no layoff pledge" to help give employees some peace and security during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

With 17 years of experience, Brown Bag looks to offer stability, confidence and encouragement to its team during this time of crisis. Those efforts include keeping every “Bagger” on board, giving the team peace of mind and ensuring that they can continue to serve clients when they need help most.

“In such a time of great uncertainty, the need for strong marketing – and even stronger partnerships – is more important than ever,” Brown Bag CEO Dan Michaels said. “We understand this and want to help our clients, partners and potential customers weather this storm together, which is why we pledge to not lay off anyone during this time and we’re ready to step up for our clients in any way needed.”

Armed with innovative marketing prowess and a fighting spirit, Brown Bag will continue to be a dependable partner for its clients, helping companies build a firm foundation for the present and future.

“From branding and content, to fully integrated digital campaigns, we’ve got you covered – no matter what,” Michaels said. “All of our employees are essential to the well-being of our team, our clients and their business’ growth.”

Call Brown Bag Marketing directly at any time at 404-442-5650. They’re open – and ready to help. Find out more at www.brownbagmarketing.com.

About Brown Bag Marketing
Founded in 2002, Brown Bag Marketing is a privately held, integrated marketing agency that specializes in end-to-end solutions for both B2B and B2C. Capabilities include brand planning, content marketing, mobile development, social media, integrated campaign management and loyalty marketing. Brown Bag prides itself on being the sensible, no-nonsense partner for brands serious about differentiating their products or services from their competitors.

Contact information
Laurie Michaels
VP of Operations, Brown Bag Marketing
info@brownbagmarketing.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:41pPENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. : Announces Date for 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
BU
06:41pPENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST : Announces Date for 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
06:41pBaudax Bio Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
06:37pCOMMVAULT : Adopts Limited Duration Shareholder Rights Plan
PR
06:31pAnalysis on Impact of COVID-19-Low Speed Electric Vehicle (LSEV) Market Segmented by Product and Geographic Landscape, 2019-2023 | Technavio
BU
06:31pTWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP. : Announces Company Update
BU
06:30pHARVEST ONE CANNABIS : Announces Issuance of Warrants
AQ
06:27pMYM NUTRACEUTICALS : Update on SublimeCulture and Management Changes
AQ
06:27pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
06:23pEXCLUSIVE : Amazon to delay Prime Day event due to coronavirus, outlines cloud risks
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines apply for U.S. payroll grants for crisis help
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon to delay Prime Day event due to coronavirus, outlines cloud risks
3ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. : ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES : Changes its Annual Shareholders Meeting to a..
4BLACKROCK, INC. : BLACKROCK : to Report First Quarter 2020 Earnings on April 16th
5Analysis on Impact of COVID-19-Low Speed Electric Vehicle (LSEV) Market Segmented by Product and Geographic..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group