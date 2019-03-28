Atlanta Farmers Market : 03/04/2019 2019 Georgia Grown Executive Chefs Announced

Log in
03/04/2019 2019 Georgia Grown Executive Chefs Announced

03/28/2019 | 03:46pm EDT

Press Release
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Thursday, March 28, 2019
Office of Communications
404-656-3689

Georgia Cotton Commission Approves Continuation of Cotton Bale Assessment

Georgia cotton producers have approved the continuation of a $1 per bale assessment to fund research, education and promotion efforts of the Georgia Cotton Commission. Georgia law requires members of the Commission to vote on the referendum every three years. The referendum's ballot period was February 13 through March 15, results show 92.5 percent voted yes.

'I am pleased that growers voted to continue the program and that the yes margin increased from 2016. Times have been hard for Georgia cotton farmers over the past few years and the Georgia Cotton Commission will continue to strive to find solutions, educate policymakers, and effectively promote cotton to the consumer on behalf of the cotton growers of the state. We will continue to work with leaders in Washington to promote an effective disaster program to help Georgia's farmers and rural communities recover from Hurricane Michael,' said Georgia Cotton Commission Chairman Bart Davis.

The Georgia Cotton Commission is a producer-funded organization located in Perry, Georgia. The Commission began in 1965. Georgia cotton producers pay an assessment enabling the Commission to invest in programs of research, promotion, and education on behalf of all cotton producers of Georgia. For more information about the Georgia Cotton Commission, please call 478-988-4235 or visit www.georgiacottoncommission.org.

###

About the GDA The Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA) is the voice of the state's agriculture community. The department's mission is to provide excellence in services and regulatory functions, to protect and promote agriculture and consumer interests, and to ensure an abundance of safe food and fiber for Georgia, America, and the world by using state-of-the-art technology and a professional workforce. For more information, visit www.agr.georgia.gov.

Disclaimer

Atlanta Farmers Market published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 19:45:17 UTC
