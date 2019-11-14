Log in
Atlanta Farmers Market : 10/24/2019 Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Commends EPA's Proposed Updates to AEZ Requirements

11/14/2019

Press Release
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Thursday, November 14, 2019
Office of Communications
404-656-3689

Commissioner Black Statement on U.S. Poultry Regaining Access to China

Following today's announcement of American poultry farmers regaining access to the Chinese market, Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary W. Black issued the following statement:

'As the top poultry producing state in the country, Georgia applauds the end of the needless and unscientific ban on U.S. poultry imports,' said Black. 'The reopening of the Chinese market will undoubtedly result in expanded opportunities for our producers. I commend Secretary Perdue, Ambassador Lighthizer and the entire Trump Administration for their steadfast commitment to restore fair trade with China.'

China has banned all U.S. poultry imports since January 2015 due to the U.S. highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) outbreak which began in December 2014. The U.S. has been free of this disease since August 2017.

###

About the GDA The Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA) is the voice of the state's agriculture community. The department's mission is to provide excellence in services and regulatory functions, to protect and promote agriculture and consumer interests, and to ensure an abundance of safe food and fiber for Georgia, America, and the world by using state-of-the-art technology and a professional workforce. For more information, visit www.agr.georgia.gov.

