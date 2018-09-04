Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Atlanta Fed lifts U.S. third-quarter GDP view to 4.7 percent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 05:59pm CEST

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is growing at a 4.7 percent annualized rate in the third quarter, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNow forecast model showed on Tuesday, following the latest data on construction spending and factory activity.

This was faster than the 4.1 percent GDP growth pace calculated by the regional Fed's forecast program on Aug. 30.

The Atlanta Fed program raised its estimates on consumer spending growth in the third quarter to 3.6 percent from 3.0 percent and private fixed investment growth in the third quarter to 4.3 percent from 3.0 percent.

Earlier Tuesday, the government said domestic construction spending edged up 0.1 percent in July, while the Institute for Supply Management said its barometer on factory activity climbed to 61.3 in August, the highest level since May 2004.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:57pOREGON DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY : DEQ fines International Paper for hydraulic oil release
PU
06:57pU.S. Factory Sector Clocks Strongest Growth in 14 Years -- 2nd Update
DJ
06:56pBank of England's Carney Says He Is Willing to Extend Tenure -- 2nd Update
DJ
06:47pU S DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY : Department of Energy Announces 36 Projects for Bioenergy Research and Development
PU
06:47pIAEA INTERNATIONAL ATOMIC ENERGY AGENCY : Decommissioning Planning for Research Reactors in Focus at IAEA Workshop
PU
06:28pEmerging markets under pressure as dollar rises
RE
06:26pEmerging markets under pressure as dollar rises
RE
06:20pAmazon joins $1 trillion club, on pace to overtake Apple
RE
06:18pU.S. Treasurys Weaken on Rising Bond Supply, Strong Data
DJ
06:12pJACK REED : Reed Secures Nearly $2 Million to Help Pawtucket & Providence Identify and Remediate Lead-Based Paint Hazards in Public Housing
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Dutch bank ING fined $900 million for failing to spot money laundering
2DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : shares fall as Estonia crisis deepens
3TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Calls Investor Day Over Share-Price Drop -El Confidencial
4DISCOVERY LTD : DISCOVERY : delivers strong results as the Group launches new businesses and develops its bank..
5REDROW PLC : REDROW : Housebuilder Redrow says demand robust despite Brexit, profit jumps

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.