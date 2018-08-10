Log in
Atlanta Gas Light : Reinforces Safe Digging Practices for National 811 Day

08/10/2018 | 09:25pm CEST

ATLANTA - Aug. 10, 2018 - To ensure the highest level of safety, Atlanta Gas Light continues to support National 811 Day to remind the public to call before they dig. Each Aug. 11 (8/11), Atlanta Gas Light joins other utility companies, one-call centers, damage prevention advocates and professional contractors to raise public awareness to call 811 before starting any outdoor digging projects.

Making a toll-free call to 811 in advance of digging projects, such as planting a garden, building a deck or putting in a swimming pool, can help prevent injuries, property damages and inconvenient utility outages.

Atlanta Gas Light encourages homeowners and contractors to follow the below safe digging guidelines:

  • Call 811 before you dig: This first step, which should be done at least 48 hours prior to excavating, connects you to the Georgia 811 Call Center to begin the process of having your underground utility lines located for free. Calls can be made 24-hours a day, seven days a week.
  • Wait the required amount of time for marking: Locators will mark the underground utility lines with color-coded spray paint, flags or stakes that correspond to utility types. Yellow is used for natural gas.
  • Respect the marks: Use the appropriate digging methods, including hand tools, to dig no closer than 18 inches from the marked underground utility lines and request remarking when marks are damaged, removed or no longer visible.
  • Excavate with care: If a natural gas line is accidentally damaged or the smell of the distinctive, rotten-egg odor associated with natural gas is present, call Atlanta Gas Light at 877-427-4321 or 911 once you are out of the area of the suspected leak and in a safe place. Be sure to stay away until Atlanta Gas Light or emergency personnel indicate it is safe to return.

Learn more about natural gas safety at www.atlantagaslight.com/safety.

About Atlanta Gas Light
Atlanta Gas Light is one of four natural gas distribution companies of Southern Company Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO). Atlanta Gas Light provides natural gas delivery service to more than 1.6 million customers in Georgia. In operation since 1856, the company is one of the oldest corporations in the state. For more information, visit atlantagaslight.com.

About Southern Company Gas
Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company (NYSE:SO), America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.2 million natural gas utility customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states with 774,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas and related home services. Other nonutility businesses include investments in interstate pipelines, asset management for natural gas wholesale customers and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit Southern Company Gas at southerncompanygas.com.

###

Media Contact:
Mekka Parish
o: 404.584.4165 | c: 404.387.8067 | msparish@southernco.com

Disclaimer

Atlanta Gas Light Co. published this content on 10 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2018 19:24:04 UTC
