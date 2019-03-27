Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Atlanta Housing : Board Selects New President And CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 08:00pm EDT

ATLANTA, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a 100-day national search, the Atlanta Housing Board of Commissioners today selected Gregory D. Johnson to serve as the organization's president and CEO, pending agreement on terms of employment.

The new Atlanta Housing (PRNewsfoto/Atlanta Housing)

"We interviewed a host of excellent candidates from across the nation," said Dr. Christopher Edwards, chairman of the AH Board of Commissioners. "Greg Johnson stood out as the candidate with the experience, background and temperament to propel the agency forward in expanding affordable housing in Atlanta."

Mr. Johnson grew up in public housing in Dayton, Ohio, and later served as CEO of his hometown's public housing authority, Greater Dayton Premier Management, for eight years. A business graduate of Tiffin University with a master's degree in organizational leadership from Quinnipiac University, he is currently CEO of the Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority, a position he has held since 2012.

Robert Rumley, vice chair of Atlanta Housing Board of Commissioners, joined board members in thanking Interim CEO Brandon Riddick-Seals for taking the helm of AH during the transition. "Mr. Riddick-Seals came into a challenging role at a difficult time and helped stabilize AH and bring us closer to the goal of building new affordable housing," Mr. Rumley said. "On behalf of the AH board, the staff and the citizens of Atlanta, we thank Brandon for his service and wish him a world of success in his future endeavors."

ABOUT ATLANTA HOUSING
The Housing Authority of the City of Atlanta, Georgia (AH), is the largest housing authority in Georgia and one of the largest in the nation.

Through its diverse portfolio of owned communities, collaboration with private developers, supportive housing arrangements and homeownership opportunities, AH provides and facilitates affordable housing resources for more than 24,000 low-income households. In FY 2018, AH invested $2.8 million in human development services, provided scholarships for 46 AH-assisted students and helped 177 families transition from homelessness. AH's programs are funded and regulated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). 

Visit Atlanta Housing at http://www.atlantahousing.org or follow on Twitter at @housingatlanta.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlanta-housing-board-selects-new-president-and-ceo-300819899.html

SOURCE Atlanta Housing


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:31pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : New Jersey jury finds J&J not liable in talc cancer trial; company settles 3 other cases
RE
08:30pLEVI STRAUSS : Form4
PU
08:29pNOVA MINERALS LTD (ASX : NVA) Prepares Exploration Campaign at Estelle Gold Project
AQ
08:27pFORD MOTOR : Data and Analytics Chief Paul Ballew to Leave Company -- Automotive News
DJ
08:25pGEFRAN S P A : Omc 2019
PU
08:25pSTRIKE ENERGY : 28-03-2019 CBA Facility Extension (250 KB)
PU
08:25pEUCATEX : posts Recurring EBITDA of R$231.9 million (+9.0%), with Margin of 18.4% in 2018
PR
08:21pUnilever to pick 'trusted publishers' for digital advertising
RE
08:20pGENESIS ENERGY : Domestic violence isn't just an issue for the police, it's an issue for New Zealand employers.
PU
08:19pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Healthcare Services Group, Inc. To Contact The Firm
GL
Latest news "Companies"
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.