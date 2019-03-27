Atlanta Housing : Board Selects New President And CEO

ATLANTA, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a 100-day national search, the Atlanta Housing Board of Commissioners today selected Gregory D. Johnson to serve as the organization's president and CEO, pending agreement on terms of employment.

"We interviewed a host of excellent candidates from across the nation," said Dr. Christopher Edwards, chairman of the AH Board of Commissioners. "Greg Johnson stood out as the candidate with the experience, background and temperament to propel the agency forward in expanding affordable housing in Atlanta."

Mr. Johnson grew up in public housing in Dayton, Ohio, and later served as CEO of his hometown's public housing authority, Greater Dayton Premier Management, for eight years. A business graduate of Tiffin University with a master's degree in organizational leadership from Quinnipiac University, he is currently CEO of the Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority, a position he has held since 2012.

Robert Rumley, vice chair of Atlanta Housing Board of Commissioners, joined board members in thanking Interim CEO Brandon Riddick-Seals for taking the helm of AH during the transition. "Mr. Riddick-Seals came into a challenging role at a difficult time and helped stabilize AH and bring us closer to the goal of building new affordable housing," Mr. Rumley said. "On behalf of the AH board, the staff and the citizens of Atlanta, we thank Brandon for his service and wish him a world of success in his future endeavors."

ABOUT ATLANTA HOUSING

The Housing Authority of the City of Atlanta, Georgia (AH), is the largest housing authority in Georgia and one of the largest in the nation.

Through its diverse portfolio of owned communities, collaboration with private developers, supportive housing arrangements and homeownership opportunities, AH provides and facilitates affordable housing resources for more than 24,000 low-income households. In FY 2018, AH invested $2.8 million in human development services, provided scholarships for 46 AH-assisted students and helped 177 families transition from homelessness. AH's programs are funded and regulated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

