Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Atlanta Housing : To Consider Lawsuit Settlement and Sale Of 90 Acres Of Public Land

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/17/2020 | 12:00pm EST

ATLANTA, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

The new Atlanta Housing (PRNewsfoto/Atlanta Housing)

WHAT: Atlanta Housing schedules special meeting to consider lawsuit settlement related to the sale of 90 acres of Atlanta Housing land.

WHEN: Friday, Feb. 21 at 4 p.m.

WHERE: Atlanta Housing, 230 John Wesley Dobbs Ave., Atlanta, GA. 30303, 7thFloor Board Room.

BACKGROUND: A copy of the settlement agreement related to the matter styled Grady Redevelopment, LLC; Capitol Gateway, LLC; Harris Redevelopment, LLC; and Carver Redevelopment, LLC v. The Housing Authority of the City of Atlanta, Georgia, Civil Action File No.: 2017CV294880, Superior Court, Fulton County and the contracts that are the subject of the lawsuit are posted along with the Special Meeting notice on the Atlanta Housing website and can be accessed at the following links:

https://www.atlantahousing.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Lawsuit-Settlement-Agreement.pdf
https://www.atlantahousing.org/notices/
https://www.atlantahousing.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Capitol-Revitalization-Agreements-and-Purchase-Option.pdf
https://www.atlantahousing.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Carver-Revitalization-Agreements-and-Purchase-Option.pdf
https://www.atlantahousing.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Grady-Revitalization-Agreements-and-Purchase-Option.pdf
https://www.atlantahousing.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Harris-Revitalization-Agreements-and-Purchase-Option.pdf

ABOUT ATLANTA HOUSING
The Housing Authority of the City of Atlanta, Georgia (AH), is the largest housing authority in Georgia and one of the largest in the nation.

Through its diverse portfolio of owned communities, collaboration with private developers, supportive housing arrangements and homeownership opportunities, AH provides and facilitates affordable housing resources for more than 24,000 low-income households. In FY 2018, AH invested $2.8 million in human development services, provided scholarships for 46 AH-assisted students and helped 177 families transition from homelessness. AH's programs are funded and regulated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). 

Visit Atlanta Housing at http://www.atlantahousing.org or follow on Twitter at @housingatlanta.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/atlanta-housing-to-consider-lawsuit-settlement-and-sale-of-90-acres-of-public-land-301006063.html

SOURCE Atlanta Housing


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:17pNASDAQ : Reginn hf. - Aðalfundur Regins hf. verður haldinn 11. mars 2020
PU
12:16pPREMIER MITON GROUP PLC : - Form 8.3 - Northgate plc
PR
12:15p9/15 AVENUE MATIGNON : Gecina Signs Two Leases for a Total of 1,000 sq.m at 900/sq.m
BU
12:15pPAULIC MEUNERIE : Informations complémentaires concernant l'exercice de l'option de surallocation dans le cadre de l'introduction en Bourse de Paulic Meunerie.
GL
12:13pBombardier Announces its Strategic Decision to Focus on Business Aviation and its Intent to Accelerate Deleveraging through Sale of Transportation Division to Alstom
AQ
12:12pCR NO 6/2020 ON 17.02.2020 14 : 52 Resignation of the President of the Management Board from applying for election in the next term
PU
12:12pRTW INVESTMENTS LP : Announcement of Share Issuance
PU
12:12pGROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT : GBL - Share buyback 17-02-2020
PU
12:12pUniting business to respond to COVID-19 outbreak
PU
12:12p2020 SDG Pioneers programme launches national application period
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group