ATLANTA, Ga., Oct 11, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- A beautiful estate, with one of a kind English architecture, situated on an estimated 2 gated acres was just listed in Buckhead. Lindsay Levin of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties represents the listing of 3645 Nancy Creek Road NW with an asking price of $3.8 million.



Includes an 8-hole putting green with sand traps and three tee boxes so that you can perfect your short game and practice your back swing to be St. Andrews ready.



This breathtaking estate boasts classic 1940's architecture, giving it all of the charm and comfort of an early 1900's English country home. The historic facade offers a weeping brick mortar, slate roof, copper gutters and downspouts with a touch of patina. Ideal for indoor and outdoor entertaining, the large great room includes immaculate details such as soaring beams, stage, and a dramatic stone fireplace. Entertain and cook with ease in the fully equipped chef's kitchen with endless storage space and expansive island big enough to do homework, arrange flowers, eat and cook all at the same time.



The Owner's Suite is situated for privacy in its own wing of the home and wide windows with beautiful views of the outdoors bathe the room in light. The unique upstairs has two separate play areas and amazing storage, making for an exciting game of hide and seek. This departure from an ordinary, predictable upstairs is what bedtime stories were written about.



Aside from the golfer's paradise, the backyard also contains a gorgeous Pebble Tec Saltwater pool, large field, pool cabana and kid's clubhouse. This is a rare opportunity to own beautiful acreage and unique history in the heart of Buckhead, perfectly located close to the city and near many of Atlanta's top schools.



*Photo caption: Picturesque secluded setting provides a sense of wonder with the century-old trees, gorgeous saltwater Pebble Tec pool, cabana, private hot tub garden.



