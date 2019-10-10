Atlantic British, Largest Independent Land Rover Parts Retailer, Expands Overlanding Focus, Marks Most Successful Year and Celebrates 50th Anniversary at Overland Expo East Oct. 11-13

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlantic British LTD. , the largest independent retailer of Land Rover parts and accessories, today marks its 50th anniversary and its most successful year to date with an expanded line of overlanding products at the Overland Expo East 2019 in Arrington, Va. October 11-13. In addition to celebrating its long-time connection to the Land Rover enthusiast community, the company will showcase top products especially engineered for the growing overlanding trend. These products and others will be on display at the Atlantic British booth D16 and are available online immediately. They include:

The Atlantic British exclusive air-to-coil Suspension Conversion Kits for Land Rovers , an all-inclusive kit for Land Rovers that is a cost-effective alternative to worn-out air suspensions, maintaining ride, height, comfort, and performance and eliminating dashboard errors. Prices: $399.95 to $1,279.95 .

Clearview Towing Mirrors, the leading line of premium aftermarket towing mirrors, for enhanced viewability, function and style, designed to replace stock side mirrors. Prices: $549.95 to $679.95 .

Clearview Easy Slide , a slide system providing easy access to portable refrigerators on the road or off, lowering the travel fridge an impressive 11.5 inches. Available in several sizes, from $699.95 to $759.95 .

Atlantic British attributes its success to its: commitment to five-star customer service, the robust depth of inventory and having the best in-house technical expertise in the business. Despite the fast-changing environment of the automotive industry, it remains the go-to source for Land Rover parts, accessories and expertise.

About Atlantic British: Based in Clifton Park, New York, Atlantic British Ltd., celebrating its 50th anniversary, is a pioneer in Land Rover parts supply, providing the largest selection of premium Land Rover parts at affordable prices. In 1970, Atlantic British opened for business and became North America's first mail-order resource for maintenance parts for Land Rovers. Since then, Atlantic British has found continued success by embracing its three hallmarks of business: having the largest inventory of parts, housing the best technical expertise and providing five star customer service validated by daily customer reviews.

