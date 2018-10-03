Atlantic Capital Bancshares : ACBI) Announces 3rd Quarter 2018 Earnings R...

Log in
10/03/2018 | 09:08pm CEST

ATLANTA, Oct. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq:ACBI) announces today that it will release third quarter financial results on Thursday, October 25th, 2018, after the stock market closes. The Company will hold a conference call at 9:30 a.m. ET on Friday, October 26th to discuss its financial results, highlights and outlook.

For access to the call, dial 844-868-8848 and use the password 89772886. The call will also be webcast and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of Atlantic Capital's website at www.atlanticcapitalbank.com.

About Atlantic Capital
Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI), with assets of $2.7 billion, is a publicly traded bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with corporate offices in Chattanooga and Knoxville, TN. Operating now under the Atlantic Capital brand in Atlanta, northwest Georgia and Tennessee. Atlantic Capital provides lending, treasury management and capital markets services to small and mid-sized businesses. Our banking offices also provide mortgage and other banking services to private and individual clients.

Investor Relations:
Patrick T. Oakes
Executive Vice President
Chief Financial Officer
Email: Patrick.Oakes@atlcapbank.com
Phone: 404.995.6050

Corporate Communications:
Ashley C. Carson
Executive Vice President
Corporate & Community Affairs
Email: ashley.carson@atlcapbank.com
Phone: 404.995.6050

Source: Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc.

Disclaimer

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc. published this content on 03 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 19:07:06 UTC
