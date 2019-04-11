Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Atlantic Council : Announces 2019 Distinguished Leadership Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 07:23pm EDT

April 11, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - The Atlantic Council on April 30 will present its annual Distinguished Leadership Awards, one of the most significant honors for accomplishment in international relations to: the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO); Adrienne Arsht, executive vice chair of the Atlantic Council; Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund; and Frederick W. Smith, Chairman and CEO, FedEx Corporation.

'The recipients of the 2019 Distinguished Leadership Awardsembody the breadth and depth of global leadership on which the future of the transatlantic community and our world rests,' said Frederick Kempe, Atlantic Council president and CEO. 'By honoring NATO, upon the 70th anniversary of the alliance, and these unique individuals we hope to remind the world of the game-changing nature of principled leadership and, through their examples, inspire others to similar accomplishments.'

For the first time, the Atlantic Council will present its Distinguished International Leadership Award to an international organization, NATO, the most successful and enduring security alliance, for its positive impact in shaping the world following the destruction wrought by World Wars I and II and its continuing role in preserving the values of the transatlantic community in a period of growing uncertainty.

The Atlantic Council will present its Distinguished Service Award, a rarely presented honor, to Adrienne Arsht, for her visionary business leadership, outstanding contributions to philanthropy, and her game-changing commitment to the Atlantic Council through the Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center and the Adrienne Arsht Center for Resilience - both leaders in their fields.

The Atlantic Council will recognize Christine Lagarde with the Distinguished International Leadership Award for her steadfast, resourceful and principled leadership in a time of volatility, her commitment to providing opportunity through economic reform, and her unwavering support of gender equality.

The Atlantic Council will present its Distinguished Business Leadership award to Frederick W. Smith for his visionary entrepreneurial and business leadership that transformed FedEx into the world's leading express transportation provider - with more than 450,000 team members in more than 220 countries and territories - for his principled support of corporate giving and personal philanthropy, and for his commitment to creating a positive corporate culture for his employees.

Perhaps the most significant event on the Washington calendar celebrating global leaders, the Atlantic Council's Distinguished Leadership Awards convenes a diverse audience of over 800 guests from more than fifty countries-including current and former heads of state, foreign dignitaries, ambassadors, members of Congress and the administration, military commanders, international business leaders, and the media.

Past honorees include former US presidents, European heads of state, globally accomplished chief executives, decorated military commanders, and world-renowned performing artists and humanitarians.

The event is on-the-record and open to press. To request media accreditation please email press@atlanticcouncil.org. Further details will be provided upon confirmation of accreditation.

Disclaimer

Atlantic Council published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 23:22:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:03pCISC CANADIAN INSTITUTE OF STEEL CONSTRUCTION : Submission Period for the 2019 CISC Quebec Awards for Excellence in Steel Construction is Now Open
PU
07:50pAuto tariff war would hurt more than U.S.-China fight -IMF chief economist
RE
07:48pIMF chief says Brexit delay averts 'terrible outcome'
RE
07:48pUNITED NATIONS GLOBAL COMPACT : UN Global Compact calls for “strategic pivot” towards transformational partnerships with scalable impact
PU
07:42pEmerging market nations seek collective solution to trade tensions
RE
07:38pENVIRONMENTAL DEFENCE CANADA : Statement from Programs Director, Keith Brooks, on Ontario's 2019 Budget
PU
07:23pATLANTIC COUNCIL : Announces 2019 Distinguished Leadership Awards
PU
07:16pSpaceX's Falcon Heavy conducts first commercial flight
RE
07:03pNPPA NEBRASKA PORK PRODUCERS ASSOCIATION : Foreign Animal Disease Resources
PU
06:58pPHILADELPHIA UNION : A win to build on
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Uber unveils IPO with warning it may never make a profit
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : FAA to meet with U.S. airlines, pilot unions on Boeing 737 MAX
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : CEO says 737 MAX software update working as designed
4DOLLARAMA INC : DOLLARAMA : Sale of shares by Dollarama insider
5San Joaquin Valley Homes and Presidio Residential Capital to Hold Grand Opening at Bonterra in Hanford, Cal..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About