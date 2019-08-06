Log in
Atlantic-Pacific Strengthens Secondary Advisory Capability

08/06/2019 | 06:24pm EDT

Atlantic-Pacific Capital, Inc. (“Atlantic-Pacific”), one of the largest independently owned global placement and advisory firms focused on alternative investments, today announced that Steven Westerback has joined the firm as a Partner.

Mr. Westerback, based in New York, leads the firm’s secondary advisory practice. His role encompasses coordinating resources of the firm and advising on secondary transactions across all private capital asset classes and geographies, including private equity, private credit, real estate and real assets. Mr. Westerback joins the firm with extensive experience in alternative investments and investment banking, including investing in and advising on complex secondary market transactions.

Prior to joining Atlantic-Pacific, Steven was President and Head of the Americas for Cebile Capital, a boutique London-based placement agent. He previously held related roles in the Private Funds Group at UBS Investment Bank, Paul Capital Partners and Morgan Stanley.

“I was attracted to Atlantic-Pacific by its stellar reputation in the market, the strength and reach of its global platform, and the opportunity to build a world-class secondary advisory business,” said Mr. Westerback. “The firm’s approach of integrating tailored secondary market solutions with its extensive funds and directs businesses is extremely powerful.”

Raed Elkhatib, President and CEO commented, “Atlantic-Pacific maintains a consistent and regular dialogue with a broad array of private capital fund managers and institutional investors globally. Secondary market solutions are an increasingly important part of our discussions with these groups. Our clients frequently seek valuable secondary market insights and expanding our capabilities in this area will allow us to further improve our delivery and client service.”

About Atlantic-Pacific Capital, Inc. www.apcap.com, Member FINRA and SIPC

Atlantic-Pacific Capital is one of the largest independent global placement agent and advisory firms dedicated to raising capital for alternative investments. The firm has extensive experience fundraising for general partners, advising on secondary transactions, and leading direct capital raises across private equity, private credit, real estate and real assets.

Since its founding in 1995, Atlantic-Pacific has executed more than 110 capital raising assignments aggregating nearly $75 billion for an extraordinary group of alternative asset managers. Atlantic-Pacific uniquely provides global marketing distribution and project management execution using a focused and customized approach. With experienced professionals located in seven offices, the firm maintains a global network of trusted relationships with influential institutional investors.


© Business Wire 2019
