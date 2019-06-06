Atlantica Obtains a Green Financial Guarantee Line

June 6, 2019 – Atlantica, the sustainable infrastructure company, announced today that it has signed its first ESG-linked financial guarantee line with ING. The guarantee line has a limit of approximately $39 million. The cost is linked to Atlantica’s environmental, social and governance performance under a leading sustainable rating agency (Sustainalytics). The green guarantees will be exclusively used for renewable assets.

Santiago Seage, CEO of Atlantica, said: “Sustainability is one of our core values and it is becoming increasingly important for our investors. This agreement underlines our leading position in ESG”, he added: “We believe that by investing in sustainable sectors and managing our assets sustainably we will create more value over time.”

Atlantica was rated by Sustainalytics as the top company within renewables, second within the broader utilities sector and in the top 3% in the global universe ratings. According to Sustainalytics’ ESG Risk Rating assessment, Atlantica is at low risk of experiencing material financial impacts from ESG factors due to its medium exposure and strong management of material ESG issues. Sustainalytics is a leading provider of sustainability assessments globally and rates more than 10,000 companies.

ING is a global financial institution, leader in sustainable finance, with a strong European base. Sustainability forms an integral part of ING’s strategy, evidenced by ING’s ranking as a leader in the banks industry group by Sustainalytics.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc is a total return company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, efficient natural gas, electric transmission and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA ( www.atlanticayield.com ).



