Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc:

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 06:06am EDT

Atlantica to Present Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 3

July 21, 2020 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ: AY), the sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the energy and environment sectors, announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2020 before the opening of the market on Monday, August 3, 2020. The information will be published on Atlantica’s website www.atlantica.com.

Atlantica’s CEO, Santiago Seage and CFO, Francisco Martinez-Davis, will hold a conference call and a webcast on Monday, August 3, 2020, at 8:15 am (New York time). Additionally, the senior management team will hold virtual meetings with investors on August 11, 2020, at the Power, Utilities, MLPs and Pipelines Conference organized by Goldman Sachs and on August 26, 2020, at the Seaport Global 9th Annual Virtual Summer Conference.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on Atlantica's website. Please visit the website 15 minutes earlier in order to register for the live webcast and download any necessary audio software. In order to access the conference call participants should dial: + 1 631-510-7495 (US), +44 (0) 844-571 8892 (UK) or +1-866-992-6802 (Canada), followed by the confirmation code 1685664 for all phone numbers. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, Atlantica advises participants to access the conference call at least 20 minutes in advance.

A replay of the call will be available at the Investor page of Atlantica’s website approximately two hours after the conference call is completed.

About Atlantica

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is a sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, efficient natural gas, electric transmission and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA (www.atlantica.com). 

  

Chief Financial Officer

Francisco Martinez-Davis

E  ir@atlantica.com

 		Investor Relations & Communication

Leire Perez

E  ir@atlantica.com

T  +44 20 3499 0465 

 

                                                                                                                             

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:23aBots, Inc. Announces Two New Board Members
AQ
06:21aGold rises to nine-year peak on tepid dollar, stimulus bets
RE
06:21aVEDANTA : HZL Results for First Quarter ended June 30
PU
06:21aRANHILL BHD : 387,700 shares purchased into treasury
PU
06:21aH. 12.01 - UBI BANCA : Note to the Issuer's Statement
PU
06:21aCorVel Announces Quarterly Earnings Release Webcast
GL
06:20aNANOVIRICIDES : to Participate in Panel Discussion at the B. Riley FBR Virtual Infectious Disease Summit Today, July 21, 2020
EQ
06:20aE.ON SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
06:18aRPX HAS PUBLISHED ITS Q2 IN REVIEW FOR 2020 : It's Been Quite A Quarter
AQ
06:18aBLACK BIRD POTENTIALS : Amendments To Digital Technology Regulations
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOBLE ENERGY, INC. : Chevron to buy Noble for $5 billion in stock, biggest oil deal since price crash
2SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : Temasek's portfolio logs first fall in 4 years, cautious on markets
3HELLOFRESH SE : HELLOFRESH : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
4CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Sales, Margin Decline in Second Quarter
5UBS GROUP AG : UBS : Beat 2Q Expectations Despite Higher Credit Losses

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group