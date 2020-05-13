Atlantica Tender Drilling : ATDL – Standstill Extension

Bermuda, 13 May 2020 - Reference is made to the press releases from 30 March 2020 and 06 April 2020, regarding the suspension of payments to financial creditors and subsequent standstill agreements entered into with bondholders and lenders to 30 April 2020.

ATDL has today extended the standstill arrangements with both bondholders and lenders to 31 May 2020.

ATDL remains in dialogue with its financial creditors regarding the way forward.

For further information, please contact:

Reese McNeel

CFO

Atlantica Tender Drilling Ltd.

+47 415 08 186

reese.mcneel@atlanticatd.com