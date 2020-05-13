Log in
Atlantica Tender Drilling : ATDL – Standstill Extension

05/13/2020 | 11:25am EDT

Bermuda, 13 May 2020 - Reference is made to the press releases from 30 March 2020 and 06 April 2020, regarding the suspension of payments to financial creditors and subsequent standstill agreements entered into with bondholders and lenders to 30 April 2020.

ATDL has today extended the standstill arrangements with both bondholders and lenders to 31 May 2020.

ATDL remains in dialogue with its financial creditors regarding the way forward.

For further information, please contact:

Reese McNeel
CFO
Atlantica Tender Drilling Ltd.
+47 415 08 186
reese.mcneel@atlanticatd.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Atlantica Tender Drilling Ltd. published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 15:24:01 UTC
