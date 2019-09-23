Log in
Atlantica Tender Drilling : Change in CFO

09/23/2019 | 11:12am EDT

Effective September 30, 2019 Lasse Kjelsaas will step down as CFO after over 7 years of service. We wish to thank Lasse for his significant contribution to the Company and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

Mr. Reese McNeel has been appointed CFO effective October 01, 2019. Reese will reside in Oslo, Norway. We take this opportunity to welcome Reese to the team.

Disclaimer

Atlantica Tender Drilling Ltd. published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2019 15:11:07 UTC
