Atlas Arteria : ALX Announces Date for Internalised Management

25 Mar 2019

Atlas Arteria (ALX) today announced that its new management team, led by ALX's CEO-elect Graeme Bevans, will assume full management of ALX on 1 April 2019. Under the agreed transition arrangements, the ALX Boards have formally notified Macquarie Fund Advisers (Macquarie) that the ALX Management Agreements will end on 31 March 2019.

Graeme Bevans said 'We have a highly experienced management team in place who are working closely with Macquarie to ensure a seamless handover and who are committed to deliver ongoing strong performance for ALX.

'We have put in place the right capability, with efficient and effective systems and processes, to ensure a smooth transition to independent management.'

From the date of internalisation, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Graeme Bevans will be Chief Financial Officer Nadine Lennie, Chief Operating Officer Vincent Portal-Barrault and General Counsel Clayton McCormack. Clayton will also be appointed as the Company Secretary of Atlas Arteria Limited (ATLAX) effective 1 April 2019.

Graeme Bevans will also be appointed to the Board of ATLAX effective 1 April 2019.

James Hooke will step down as Chief Executive Officer of ALX, Bodie ter Kuile will step down as Chief Financial Officer of ALX, and both Christine Williams and Lyndal Coates will retire from their role as Company Secretary of ATLAX effective 1 April 2019.

James Hooke said 'It has been a privilege for Macquarie to manage ALX on behalf of securityholders as it has grown since inception and to work closely with the Boards overseeing its governance throughout that time. Having worked collaboratively with the new management team during the transition period, we are pleased that ALX will be managed by an experienced team into the future and we wish them all the very best as they take the Company into its next phase'.

ALX also notes that with effect from 1 April 2019, the registered office of ATLAX will change to Level 5, 141 Flinders Lane, Melbourne, VIC 3000 Australia.

