Atlas Arteria : Director Retirement

30 Aug 2018

Atlas Arteria (ALX) advises that following eight years as Non-Executive Director of Atlas Arteria Limited (ATLAX), Mr John Roberts will retire from the ATLAX Board, effective 28 September 2018.

Dr Nora Scheinkestel, ATLAX Chairman, commented 'John has been a director of ALX since its inception and demerger from Macquarie Infrastructure Group (MIG) in 2010 and has made a significant contribution to ALX and its securityholders. During this time, John has been instrumental in guiding ALX through the initial stages of portfolio growth and delivering subsequent business success. We thank John for his contribution and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.'

The ALX Boards' process of board renewal is ongoing.

Download ASX Release