Atlas Arteria : Half Year 2018 Results

30 Aug 2018
Atlas Arteria (ALX) today announces its half year results for the six months ended 30 June 2018.
Financial highlights
-
Statutory net loss of A$15.5 million includes expenses from internalisation costs and performance fees which were calculated pursuant to ALX's Internalisation Proposal.
-
Aggregate portfolio traffic grew 3.4% compared to the prior corresponding period (pcp), reflecting strong traffic growth in ALX's European assets, partially offset by weaker performance at the Dulles Greenway.
-
Proportionate revenue increased 5.6% to A$559.9 million, reflecting a combination of growth in aggregate traffic levels and revised toll schedules implemented over the last 12 months.
-
Proportionate EBITDA from road assets increased 6.2% to A$429.1 million.
-
Securityholders approved the Internalisation Proposal at ALX's AGM in May 2018. The ALX Boards have appointed a Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elect and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Elect, with transition work proceeding.
-
Pursuant to the Internalisation Proposal approved by securityholders, total aggregate final performance fee instalments of A$115.3 million for 2016, 2017 and 2018 were settled (A$25.0 million in cash and A$90.3 million through a reinvestment in ALX securities).
-
Second half 2018 distribution guidance of 12.0 cents per security (cps) confirmed. Full year 2019 distribution guidance announced.
Half Year 2018 Results Documents
Results ASX Release
Appendix 4D
Results Presentation
Financial Report to 30 June 2018
Management Information Report to 30 June 2018
Disclaimer
Atlas Arteria Group published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 23:01:03 UTC