Atlas Arteria : Second-Half 2018 Distribution

18 Sep 2018
Atlas Arteria (ALX) is pleased to announce a distribution of 12.0 Australian cents per stapled security (cps) for the second-half of 2018.
|
Distribution Amount
|
12.0 cps
|
Stapled securities trade ex-entitlement
|
21 September 2018
|
Record date
|
24 September 2018
|
Estimated payment date
|
5 October 2018
The distribution will be paid in full by Atlas Arteria Limited.
The distribution will comprise a capital return of 11.3 cps and an unfranked dividend of 0.7 cps.
Please refer to our website for further details on the appropriate treatment of this distribution for Australian tax purposes, http://www.atlasarteria.com
Download ASX Release
Disclaimer
Atlas Arteria Group published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2018 23:07:03 UTC