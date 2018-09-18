Atlas Arteria : Second-Half 2018 Distribution

18 Sep 2018

Atlas Arteria (ALX) is pleased to announce a distribution of 12.0 Australian cents per stapled security (cps) for the second-half of 2018.

Distribution Amount 12.0 cps Stapled securities trade ex-entitlement 21 September 2018 Record date 24 September 2018 Estimated payment date 5 October 2018

The distribution will be paid in full by Atlas Arteria Limited.

The distribution will comprise a capital return of 11.3 cps and an unfranked dividend of 0.7 cps.

Please refer to our website for further details on the appropriate treatment of this distribution for Australian tax purposes, http://www.atlasarteria.com

Download ASX Release