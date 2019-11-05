Log in
Atlas Banka Podgorica : Notification 11-07-2019

11/05/2019

N O T I F I C A T I O N

Despite multiple attempts, we have not been able to deliver the decisions on their claims to a certain number of creditors of 'Atlas Bank' AD Podgorica to their addresses known to the Bank. We hereby invite the creditors that did not receive the decision on their claims to take these decisions in person in the premises of the 'Atlas Bank' AD Podgorica in bankruptcy proceedings - Vaka Djurovića Street bb. The creditors that have changed their addresses in the meantime, may submit their new addresses via e/mail or telephone, whereby they should provide the information on their names and last names, personal identification number (a passport number for foreign citizens) and the address to which they wish to receive the new decision on their claims. If so requested, the creditors will be delivered scanned decision via e-mail in addition to the delivery of the decision by mail.

E mail: Ova adresa el. pošte je zaštićena od spambotova. Omogućite JavaScript da biste je vidjeli.

Telephones: +382 20 407 285, +382 20 407 249, +382 20 407 245 I 19909

BANKRUPTCY ADMINISTRATOR
Mirko Radonjić

Disclaimer

Atlas Banka AD Podgorica published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 00:14:07 UTC
