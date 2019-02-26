Atlas Financial : Schedules 2018 Fourth Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call

Atlas Financial Holdings Schedules 2018 Fourth Quarter

Financial Results and Conference Call;

Company to Participate at the Annual Association of Insurance and Financial

Analysts (AIFA) Conference in Naples, Florida

Conference Call Scheduled for Monday, March 4, 2019 at 5:00 PM ET

Chicago, Illinois (February 26, 2019) - Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFH) ("Atlas" or the "Company")today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 after the market closes on Monday, March 4, 2019.

Atlas will discuss these results in a conference call that afternoon (Monday, March 4, 2019) at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Conference Call Details

Date/Time: Monday, March 4, 2019 - 5:00 p.m. ET Participant Dial-In Numbers: (United States): 877-423-9817 (International): 201-493-6770

To access the call, please dial-in approximately five minutes before the start time and, when asked, provide the operator with passcode "Atlas". An accompanying slide presentation will be available in .pdf format via the "Investor Relations" section of Atlas' website atwww.atlas-fin.com/investorrelationsafter the issuance of the earnings release.

Webcast

The call and presentation will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the Investor Relations section of Atlas' website or by clicking on the conference call link:https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/afh/mediaframe/28989/indexl.html.

Audio and a transcript of the call will be archived on the Company's website.

Annual Association of Insurance and Financial Analysts (AIFA) Conference in Naples, Florida on March 5, 2019

The Company also announced today that the Company's CEO, Scott D. Wollney, will be participating at the 44thAnnual Association of Insurance and Financial Analysts (AIFA) Conference in Naples, Florida. The Company will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day on Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

About Atlas

The primary business of Atlas is commercial automobile insurance in the United States, with a niche market orientation and focus on insurance for the "light" commercial automobile sector including taxi cabs, non-emergency para-transit, limousine/livery (including certain transportation network company drivers) and business auto. The business of Atlas is carried on through its subsidiaries American Country Insurance Company, American Service Insurance Company, Inc., Gateway Insurance Company, Global Liberty Insurance Company of New York, Anchor Group Management, Inc., and optOn Insurance Agency Inc. Atlas' insurance subsidiaries have decades of experience with a commitment to always being an industry leader in these specialized areas of insurance.

For more information about Atlas, please visitwww.atlas-fin.com.

Contact Information: At the Company Investor Relations Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. The Equity Group Inc. Scott Wollney, CEO Adam Prior, Senior Vice President Phone: 847-700-8600 212-836-9606 swollney@atlas-fin.com aprior@equityny.com www.atlas-fin.com www.theequitygroup.com

###

-2-