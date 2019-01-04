Atlas Holdings Announces Acquisition of Saxco International, LLC

Saxco’s Eight Decades of Market Leadership and Expertise in Wine, Beer, Spirits and Food Packaging Create Unique Platform for Sustained Growth

Atlas Holdings LLC announced today that it has acquired Saxco International, LLC (“Saxco”), the leading North American value-added distributor of rigid packaging to the wine, spirits, craft beer, and food markets. Saxco offers a broad range of products and services including glass, metal, and plastic containers, capsules, closures, custom packaging and mold development. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Saxco was founded in 1936 and led for many years by Herb and Keith Sachs before being acquired by The Sterling Group in 2010. Today, the company’s dedicated professionals serve a loyal customer base of more than 5,000 wineries, distillers, brewers and specialty food manufacturers across North America. These customers include some of the premier beverage brands in the world. Saxco’s broad product line and distribution capabilities are complemented by a differentiated suite of other services, from brand and packaging design to warehouse and logistics management. Its expertise in glass, for example, is a clear differentiator compared to the other large distributors.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Saxco to the Atlas family of distribution and manufacturing businesses,” said Sam Astor, partner at Atlas Holdings. “Saxco’s proud heritage and sector expertise position the company well for sustained growth, particularly as specialty brands and craft producers gain market share across all beverage categories. There are eight times as many breweries in the U.S. as there were a decade ago, and seven times as many distilleries. The number of wineries during this period has also continued to grow steadily. Saxco’s leadership team and dedicated workforce will now have the added capital and support to meet this growing demand by delivering value-added, superior customer service.”

“This exciting new partnership with Atlas signals the start of the next great chapter in the Saxco legacy,” said Saxco CEO Guy Marsala. “Atlas’ proven record of investing the human and financial capital to strengthen fundamentally strong businesses is a perfect fit for where Saxco is today. The future of our business got brighter today, and we’re thrilled to seize the many opportunities ahead.”

Saxco International, LLC, “Your clear choice for premium packaging solutions” has more than 80 years of industry experience providing a broad range of packaging products and services to the wine, spirits, craft beer and food industries. It offers a broad range of rigid packaging products including glass, metal, and plastic containers, capsules, closures, custom packaging and mold development. Headquartered in Concord, California, it has over 250 associates and more than a dozen customer support and fulfillment centers throughout the United States, Canada and China.

Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut and founded in 2002, Atlas and its affiliates own and operate 17 platform companies which employ more than 21,000 associates at more than 200 facilities worldwide. Atlas operates in sectors such as aluminum processing, automotive, building materials, capital equipment, construction services, paper and packaging, power generation, pulp, supply chain management and wood products. Atlas’ companies together generate more than $5 billion dollars in revenues annually.

