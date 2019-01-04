Atlas Holdings Announces Acquisition of Saxco International, LLC

Atlas Holdings LLC announced today that it has acquired Saxco
International, LLC (“Saxco”), the leading North American value-added
distributor of rigid packaging to the wine, spirits, craft beer, and
food markets. Saxco offers a broad range of products and services
including glass, metal, and plastic containers, capsules, closures,
custom packaging and mold development. Terms of the transaction were not
disclosed.
Saxco was founded in 1936 and led for many years by Herb and Keith Sachs
before being acquired by The Sterling Group in 2010. Today, the
company’s dedicated professionals serve a loyal customer base of more
than 5,000 wineries, distillers, brewers and specialty food
manufacturers across North America. These customers include some of the
premier beverage brands in the world. Saxco’s broad product line and
distribution capabilities are complemented by a differentiated suite of
other services, from brand and packaging design to warehouse and
logistics management. Its expertise in glass, for example, is a clear
differentiator compared to the other large distributors.
“We are extremely pleased to welcome Saxco to the Atlas family of
distribution and manufacturing businesses,” said Sam Astor, partner at
Atlas Holdings. “Saxco’s proud heritage and sector expertise position
the company well for sustained growth, particularly as specialty brands
and craft producers gain market share across all beverage categories.
There are eight times as many breweries in the U.S. as there were a
decade ago, and seven times as many distilleries. The number of wineries
during this period has also continued to grow steadily. Saxco’s
leadership team and dedicated workforce will now have the added capital
and support to meet this growing demand by delivering value-added,
superior customer service.”
“This exciting new partnership with Atlas signals the start of the next
great chapter in the Saxco legacy,” said Saxco CEO Guy Marsala. “Atlas’
proven record of investing the human and financial capital to strengthen
fundamentally strong businesses is a perfect fit for where Saxco is
today. The future of our business got brighter today, and we’re thrilled
to seize the many opportunities ahead.”
About Saxco International, LLC
Saxco International, LLC, “Your clear choice for premium packaging
solutions” has more than 80 years of industry experience providing a
broad range of packaging products and services to the wine, spirits,
craft beer and food industries. It offers a broad range of rigid
packaging products including glass, metal, and plastic containers,
capsules, closures, custom packaging and mold development. Headquartered
in Concord, California, it has over 250 associates and more than a dozen
customer support and fulfillment centers throughout the United States,
Canada and China.
For additional information, please visit www.saxco.com.
About Atlas Holdings LLC
Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut and founded in 2002, Atlas
and its affiliates own and operate 17 platform companies which employ
more than 21,000 associates at more than 200 facilities worldwide. Atlas
operates in sectors such as aluminum processing, automotive, building
materials, capital equipment, construction services, paper and
packaging, power generation, pulp, supply chain management and wood
products. Atlas’ companies together generate more than $5 billion
dollars in revenues annually.
For additional information, please visit www.atlasholdingsllc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005375/en/