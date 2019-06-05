Atlas RFID Announces Launch of Jovix 3.0

Atlas RFID Solutions, the world leader in Material Readiness™ for the construction industry, has announced the release of their latest track and trace software is slated for Q3 2019. The new platform, called Jovix 3.0 is a powerful and elegant software built on a high-performance platform with feature upgrades including configurable workflows, user and role management, and no-limit mapping.

Jovix is widely known for connecting the power of auto ID via barcodes and RFID to provide material visibility throughout the supply chain. Jovix 3.0 Track and Trace focuses on supporting the user and providing flexible features for each project. Jovix 3.0 will offer multi-language options at the user-level supporting the industries increasingly diverse teams. The platform’s responsive design will allow the web application to accommodate roles that are rarely tied to a desk – moving seamlessly from desktop to tablet to mobile. In addition, the platform allows for configurability – meaning “Installation Work Package” could be renamed to a “Work Order” to match the nomenclature of the project.

Intuitive features abound including no limit mapping – utilizing satellite imagery to remove the restrictions of yards. Future releases will expand this even further to drone images, CAD, EarthCam, etc. In addition, materials will be heat mapped and clustered, expanding as you zoom in. Automation features including auto identifiers and automation rules boost productivity by removing manual steps such as changing a material status based on the change of a location e.g. entering a quarantine zone.

Atlas RFID is excited to launch Jovix 3.0 Track and Trace in Q3. CEO Robert Fuqua shared, “We have collaborated with our customers, some of the largest owners and EPCs in the world, and we are proud to bring them a product that will make their jobs even easier. The market was once reluctant to digital change, and we are seeing a whole-hearted embrace of technologies including Jovix which are crucial to building the future for the industry.”

Follow the launch of Jovix 3.0 on social media (Twitter and LinkedIn) and look for more news coming soon!

About Atlas RFID Solutions

Jovix is an award-winning material readiness application developed by Atlas RFID Solutions specifically for the construction industry and has been implemented on over 500 sites. Jovix combines web-based server software with mobile and auto-ID technologies to extend access to information to decision-makers in the field, as well as digitize and automate manual, paper-based data collection. Jovix provides value for Owner/Operators, EPC firms, contractors, fabricators, and suppliers by removing impediments to productivity that result from material management issues.

To learn more about Atlas RFID Solutions or how Jovix is used on more than 300 sites across the globe, and how it helps industrial construction projects and operating assets increase efficiency, protect schedule and reduce unnecessary costs, visit www.jovix.com or call +1 855-568-4151 in the US and +1 780-952-5222 in Canada.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190605005973/en/