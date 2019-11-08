Log in
News : Companies

Atlas Specialty Products : Delivers 2.5 Million Defect-Free Parts to Boeing

11/08/2019 | 05:53pm EST

Atlas Specialty Products recently delivered its 2.5 millionth AS1581T06 aerospace standard fitting to Boeing. This milestone has been achieved with zero defects since August 2010. The AS1581T06 is fabricated from titanium bar adhering to individual specifications for each end as well as the qualification test requirements. Bill Perea, Quality Manager at Atlas said, “Atlas is proud of this achievement given the challenging characteristics of the integral weld ring and the high volume requirements. We machine to tighter tolerances than the spec requires to ensure installed performance.”

Curtis Preston Enterprises, dba Atlas Specialty Products, is a small, woman-owned business in Anaheim, Calif. that manufactures hydraulic fittings in the global aerospace and defense industry.


