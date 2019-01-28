Log in
Atlas Wealth Management : Launches Australian Expat Survey

01/28/2019

  • One Australian resident leaves Australia to live overseas every 1 minute and 49 seconds
  • Over 1 million Australian expats live overseas but very little is known about them
  • 1,774 Australian expats from 65 countries participated in the 2018 Expat Insights Survey, the largest survey response rate ever from the Australian expat community.

For the second year running Atlas Wealth Management has announced the launch of its Expat Insights Survey for 2019.

The Expat Insights Survey is unique when compared against other expat surveys in that it is specifically designed for Australian expats living overseas.

“With a vast population of Australian citizens living overseas we know very little about their background and why they chose to live the expat life” said Brett Evans, Managing Director of Atlas Wealth Management.

“According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics one Australian resident leaves Australia to live overseas every 1 minute and 49 seconds and it is safe to say that the Australian expat is one of Australia’s greatest exports.”

Following the success of the 2018 Expat insights Survey, where 1,774 Australian expats from 65 countries participated, Atlas Wealth Management plans to run the survey every year. This will provide key information on where Australian expats live, why they chose that destination and would they recommend that location to other expats.

“Every year over 300,000 residents leave Australian shores for a period of greater than 12 months and both government and private sector research shows that the Australian expat ranks are forecast to swell. It’s important that we learn as much as we can so that this information can be shared with those Australians looking to join the expat ranks in the future” said James Ridley, Director of Atlas Wealth Management.

“Australians have chosen to move overseas, and live the expat life for decades, however what has changed are both the destinations and the complexities of managing your life as an expat” continued Ridley.

The Australian Diaspora

With over 1 million Australian citizens living and working overseas very little is known about the Australian diaspora.

The Australian expat community would fill Canberra, Wollongong, Darwin and Hobart.

The Expat Insights Survey

The purpose of the survey is to gain a greater insight of an Australian expat. Key topics that are covered included careers, finances, health & safety, family as well as intentions to repatriate back to Australia.

To view the Expat Insights survey please click here.

2018 Expat Insights Survey Report

To review the report from the 2018 Atlas Wealth Management Expat Insights Survey please click here

Notes to Editors

About the Survey

The Atlas Wealth Management Expat Insights Survey is a study designed to learn more about the Australian diaspora.

With approximately 1 million Australian citizens living and working overseas the purpose of the survey was to gain an insight the who, what and where of the Australian expat community.

About Atlas Wealth Management

Atlas Wealth Management is the leading provider of Australian expat financial advice and has been the recipient of numerous domestic and international awards for the financial services that we provide to the Australian expat community.

We have the privilege of working with Australian expats in over 28 countries and are the global financial adviser to Australian expats.


© Business Wire 2019
