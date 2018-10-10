Atlas and ManageBac Join Forces to Develop Next Generation of Curriculum-First Learning Platforms

Curriculum support in over 600 academic standards for over 10,000 schools in 130 countries

Faria Education Group Limited, a leading international education systems company, through its wholly owned subsidiary ManageBac, has acquired Rubicon, the provider of Atlas curriculum management, from Quad Partners. Click to Tweet.

Combined, Faria and Rubicon will serve over 10,000 schools in 130 countries with curriculum support for over 600 academic standards with a global team of over 130 staff and a world-class product development roadmap for the 2018-2019 academic year.

"We are excited to welcome Atlas schools to the Faria community, and we look forward to working with the Atlas team to deliver our next generation curriculum-first learning platform to K-12 schools and districts,” said Kevin Piersialla, ManageBac director. “Atlas brings a wide array of curriculum experience and Professional Development expertise that are strategic to our vision.”

Faria will continue to support schools on the Atlas platform with no changes to the service, its pricing, or customer support. During the 2018-2019 academic year, Faria will also continue to improve on the Atlas platform with a host of planned feature improvements.

“Curriculum is the foundation of every school, and essential to teaching and learning,” said Theodore King, CEO & co-founder of Faria Education Group. “We are grateful for the opportunity to serve Atlas schools, and we aim to swiftly upgrade the Atlas service offering and re-introduce our ‘Four Seasons’ service model to the North American market.”

Over the coming year, Faria will deliver a new and improved version of Atlas, combining the powerful curriculum planning functions that Atlas is known for with the unique learning management (LMS) functions of ManageBac. This will include assessment and reporting, service learning, and project-based learning to offer schools a fully integrated curriculum-first learning platform. Schools will have the option of upgrading to the new version of Atlas with full control over timing.

The acquisition was financed from Faria’s balance sheet and the combined group maintains a strong net cash position with zero bank debt. Goodwin Proctor provided legal advice to Faria, and Kramer Levin Naftalis and Frankel LLP provided legal advice to Quad Partners.

About Faria Education Group

Faria Education Group is an international education company that provides services and systems for international schools including its flagship, ManageBac, a curriculum-first learning platform, and OpenApply, an online admissions service. Its services are used by more than 750,000 students in over 2,500 international schools in 120 countries and by four out of five International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma students. FariaEdu.com

About Rubicon

Rubicon provides the leading curriculum management platform for K-12 schools with its Atlas system. Atlas allows schools around the world to initiate, revamp, and continuously refine and improve their curriculum development process. Founded in 1988, Rubicon services are used by more than 1,800 schools and districts around the world. Rubicon.com

About Quad Partners

Quad Partners was founded in 2000 to make value-added private investments in the education industry. Today, Quad is one of the most active investors in privately owned education companies in the United States. QuadPartners.com

