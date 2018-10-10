Atlas and ManageBac Join Forces to Develop Next Generation of Curriculum-First Learning Platforms

Faria Education Group Limited, a leading international education systems
company, through its wholly owned subsidiary ManageBac,
has acquired Rubicon,
the provider of Atlas curriculum management, from Quad Partners.
Combined, Faria and Rubicon will serve over 10,000 schools in 130
countries with curriculum support for over 600 academic standards with a
global team of over 130 staff and a world-class product development
roadmap for the 2018-2019 academic year.
"We are excited to welcome Atlas schools to the Faria community, and we
look forward to working with the Atlas team to deliver our next
generation curriculum-first learning platform to K-12 schools and
districts,” said Kevin Piersialla, ManageBac director. “Atlas brings a
wide array of curriculum experience and Professional Development
expertise that are strategic to our vision.”
Faria will continue to support schools on the Atlas
platform with no changes to the service, its pricing, or customer
support. During the 2018-2019 academic year, Faria will also continue to
improve on the Atlas platform with a host of planned feature
improvements.
“Curriculum is the foundation of every school, and essential to teaching
and learning,” said Theodore King, CEO & co-founder of Faria Education
Group. “We are grateful for the opportunity to serve Atlas schools, and
we aim to swiftly upgrade the Atlas service offering and re-introduce
our ‘Four Seasons’ service model to the North American market.”
Over the coming year, Faria will deliver a new and improved version of
Atlas, combining the powerful curriculum planning functions that Atlas
is known for with the unique learning management (LMS) functions of
ManageBac. This will include assessment and reporting, service learning,
and project-based learning to offer schools a fully integrated
curriculum-first learning platform. Schools will have the option of
upgrading to the new version of Atlas with full control over timing.
The acquisition was financed from Faria’s balance sheet and the combined
group maintains a strong net cash position with zero bank debt. Goodwin
Proctor provided legal advice to Faria, and Kramer Levin Naftalis and
Frankel LLP provided legal advice to Quad Partners.
About Faria Education Group
Faria Education Group is an international education company that
provides services and systems for international schools including its
flagship, ManageBac, a curriculum-first learning platform, and
OpenApply, an online admissions service. Its services are used by more
than 750,000 students in over 2,500 international schools in 120
countries and by four out of five International Baccalaureate (IB)
Diploma students. FariaEdu.com
About Rubicon
Rubicon provides the leading curriculum management platform for K-12
schools with its Atlas system. Atlas allows schools around the world to
initiate, revamp, and continuously refine and improve their curriculum
development process. Founded in 1988, Rubicon services are used by more
than 1,800 schools and districts around the world. Rubicon.com
About Quad Partners
Quad Partners was founded in 2000 to make value-added private
investments in the education industry. Today, Quad is one of the most
active investors in privately owned education companies in the United
States. QuadPartners.com
