Atlatl Software Announces New Client: JW Aluminum

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlatl Software, the leading manufacturing-specific sales platform, announces JW Aluminum - a leading domestic manufacturer of flat rolled aluminum - selected Atlatl's QuoteBooks CPQ to accelerate the sales process and better serve their customers. Atlatl's QuoteBooks CPQ gives JW Aluminum a single platform for their sales channels. The JW Aluminum team set their sights on developing a CPQ environment that could be deployed across their sales force. Atlatl's solutions provide the functionality and high value: expense ratio the JW Aluminum team required.

"We are thrilled to partner with JW Aluminum and excited to give increased channel visibility to their manufacturing team, empowering them with an end-to-end sales platform," says Marc Murphy, Atlatl CEO.

Atlatl's industry-leading Cloud Platform is built specifically for manufacturers like JW Aluminum. With Atlatl's platform, JW Aluminum will be able to consolidate multiple systems to optimize efficiencies. They will now be able to derive actionable data from their sales channel and optimize manufacturing operations.

"JW Aluminum is a forward-thinking company and we're investing in the right technologies as part of the quarter of a billion dollar expansion currently underway at our South Carolina facility. For us, moving to one platform for our quoting needs is critical to support our tremendous growth. We ultimately chose Atlatl's CPQ platform over the standard big-box options as it provided our team visibility within our sales process and the ability to quote within minutes," says Chris Pruitt, JW Aluminum Technology Services Manager.

About Atlatl Software:

Charleston, SC-based, Atlatl Software ( www.atlatlsoftware.com ) offers visual configuration products and manufacturing focused CPQ solutions. Atlatl's software enables speed and accuracy during the configuration and quoting process through immersive 3D and AR supported visual experiences. Combined with QuoteBooks, the company's quote management platform, Atlatl's solutions provide sales leaders and reps the ability to manage their pipeline like never before.

About JW Aluminum:

JW Aluminum manufactures flat-rolled aluminum products including sheet products for the building and construction markets, fin stock used by the heating and air conditioning industry, light gauge foil for the flexible packaging industry and honeycomb foil for the aerospace industry. JW Aluminum operates plants in Goose Creek, South Carolina; Russellville, Arkansas; St. Louis, Missouri and Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Visit www.jwaluminum.com for more information.

