Atmosic Technologies :' M3 SoC Named a CES 2020 Best of Innovation Honoree

Atmosic’s innovative M3 battery-free Bluetooth 5 SoC recognized by the Consumer Technology Association for its groundbreaking ultra-low power technologies

Atmosic™ Technologies today announced that its M3 Battery-Free Bluetooth 5 SoC has been recognized as a Best of Innovation Honoree for the 2020 CES Innovation Awards in the Embedded Technologies category. The M3 integrates Atmosic’s groundbreaking Lowest Power Radio, On-demand Wake-Up and Managed Energy Harvesting technologies to deliver 10 to 100 times lower power than other SoCs.

The Atmosic M3 Battery-Free Bluetooth 5 SoC enables IoT devices to operate while consuming radically lower power versus competing solutions. The M3 consumes so little power it can give devices forever battery life and even eliminate the need for battery power.

"It's an honor for Atmosic to be recognized by the prestigious CES Innovation Awards, validating our mission to reduce IoT device dependence on batteries," said Atmosic CEO, David Su. “As the cost of maintaining and changing batteries increases with the proliferation of IoT devices, our M3 series will help reduce the cost and environmental impact of battery maintenance. We look forward to working with customers to productize our multi-source energy harvesting technology and make the IoT battery free."

Atmosic’s Lowest Power Radio technology enables M3 to achieve power improvements delivering five to 10 times lower power than other SoCs, while complying with Bluetooth standards and performance. The M3 Series is ideal for wearables, asset trackers, beacons, remotes, keyboards, mice and more. It can serve a wide range of markets including: home, personal, industrial, healthcare, smart cities and automotive.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. A panel of industry experts reviewed submissions based on engineering qualities, aesthetic and design, functionality and consumer appeal. Products recognized as the Best of Innovation received the highest ratings in their respective product categories.

About Atmosic:

Atmosic™ Technologies is an innovative fabless semiconductor company, designing ultra-low power wireless solutions to dramatically reduce and disrupt device dependency on batteries, aiming to deliver forever battery life and the battery free connected Internet of Things. The company’s products enable the IoT device ecosystem—designers and manufacturers, as well as end users and those responsible for deployments—to dramatically lower costs and efforts associated with maintaining the growing Internet of Things in Personal, Home, Auto, Healthcare, Industrial, Enterprise and Smart Cities segments. In addition to these tangible business advantages, Atmosic aims to reduce ecological impacts with its vision of dramatically reduced battery consumption in the Internet of Things.

