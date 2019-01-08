Log in
Atom Energy Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

01/08/2019 | 06:55pm EST

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2019) - Atom Energy Inc. ("Atom" or the "Company") is please to announce that the Company has closed the second tranche ("Second Tranche") of a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") whereby it has issued 2,014,286 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at $0.35 per Share for gross proceeds of $705,000.

The aggregate gross proceeds raised by the Company in connection with the completion of the previously announced first trance ("First Tranche") of the Private Placement, which closed on December 28, 2018, and the Second Tranche is $2,557,631, resulting in the issuance of a total of 7,307,516 Shares. In connection with the Private Placement, the Company issued 403,429 shares to eligible finders, being 7% of the number of Shares, sold to purchasers introduced by the finders.

All securities issued in connection with the closing of the Second Tranche are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day, in accordance with applicable securities legislation. Proceeds of the private placement will be allocated to working capital.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"John Veltheer"

John Veltheer, CEO & Director

For information, please contact the Company:
Phone: (604) 562-6915
E-mail: john@veltheer.com

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES


