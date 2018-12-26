Atom Solutions Introducing World's Lowest Overseas Remittance Service!

Atom Solutions, a Fin-Tech company located in Japan, will launch their
newly developed world’s lowest overseas remittances fee service starting
March 1st 2019.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181225005003/en/
EVOR (Graphic: Business Wire)
The service is applied with unique wallet system which is different from
traditional bank remittance services such as SWIFT or Correspondent
Bank. Initially, the service will be available between South Korea and
the Philippines during its initial stage. However, Atom Solutions is
aiming to expand the service over 10 countries in the year 2019.
* The exchange rate is applied with middle rate of interbank rate (TTM)
+0.5%
* Sending Fee is approx 5 cents
Atom Solutions Co., Ltd.
https://www.atom-solutions.jp/en/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181225005003/en/