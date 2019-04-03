Log in
Atomic Capital : Offers 85% LTV Crypto-Backed Loans Using Bitcoin, Ethereum as Collateral

04/03/2019 | 08:31am EDT

Marks Key New Offering for Leading Digital Investments Platform

Atomic Capital (“Atomic”), a financial services platform that is pioneering digital investments, today announced that it is expanding its suite of services with the launch of a US Dollar (USD) Loan offering tied against bitcoin (BTC) and ethereum (ETH) as collateral.

In partnership with Lockwood Group, a privately held institutional investment firm, this loan offering bridges conventional finance with digital markets and enables access to customers and new clients who are looking to partner and benefit from Atomic’s status as a regulated entity in the US.

By using Atomic’s cryptocurrency backed loan program, borrowers with crypto assets do not need to sell their exposure and can instead use these assets as collateral towards a fiat loan for USD liquidity.

“Through the advanced and secure technology that drives our proven end-to-end platform, we can fund directly into an approved client bank account directly on our platform,” said Alexander S. Blum, Atomic CEO. “We are well placed to continue expanding into further high-quality financial products and the next generation of capital markets solutions demanded by the marketplace.”

The firm is offering Crypto Loan to Value (LTV) ratios up to 85%, among the most attractive on offer, with competitive interest rates in line with industry standards from groups like Celsius Network, SALT Lending, and BlockFi. Loans are available from $100,000 to $100,000,000.

"We partnered with Atomic because of their strong network of global investors and leading digital investments position across technology, finance, and regulation,” said Mark Klein, Lockwood Group Managing Director.

Atomic Capital (“Atomic”) is a financial services pioneer harnessing advanced technology for compliant digital securities issuance, lending, capital raising and back office administration. Through its end-to-end platform, Atomic is modernizing antiquated investment banking functions and improving the capital markets ecosystem for issuers and investors alike, spurring efficiency, transparency and highly customized investment offerings. Headquartered in New York with an office in Los Angeles, Atomic is currently managing SEC-compliant digital security offerings across the life sciences, media and banking sectors. Atomic’s team of FINRA-licensed representatives operate under a broker-dealer. Please visit www.atomiccapital.io and follow us on Twitter at @Atomic_Capital, Telegram at @Atomic Capital.

Note to editors: Key terms of the collateralized loan program
Collateral accepted: Bitcoin or Ethereum
Minimum loan amount: USD 100,000
Loan durations: 12 or 24 months
Interest Rates: 11% to 13% based on the duration of the loan
Crypto Loan to Value (LTV) Ratio: LTVs up to 85%.
Launch date: April 9th (users can get waitlisted in the interim at https://atomiccapital.io)


© Business Wire 2019
