Atomic Capital : Offers 85% LTV Crypto-Backed Loans Using Bitcoin, Ethereum as Collateral

Atomic
Capital (“Atomic”), a financial services platform that is pioneering
digital investments, today announced that it is expanding its suite of
services with the launch of a US Dollar (USD) Loan offering tied against
bitcoin (BTC) and ethereum (ETH) as collateral.
In partnership with Lockwood Group, a privately held institutional
investment firm, this loan offering bridges conventional finance with
digital markets and enables access to customers and new clients
who are looking to partner and benefit from Atomic’s status as a
regulated entity in the US.
By using Atomic’s cryptocurrency backed loan program, borrowers with
crypto assets do not need to sell their exposure and can instead use
these assets as collateral towards a fiat loan for USD liquidity.
“Through the advanced and secure technology that drives our proven
end-to-end platform, we can fund directly into an approved client bank
account directly on our platform,” said Alexander S. Blum, Atomic CEO.
“We are well placed to continue expanding into further high-quality
financial products and the next generation of capital markets solutions
demanded by the marketplace.”
The firm is offering Crypto Loan to Value (LTV) ratios up to 85%, among
the most attractive on offer, with competitive interest rates in line
with industry standards from groups like Celsius Network, SALT Lending,
and BlockFi. Loans are available from $100,000 to $100,000,000.
"We partnered with Atomic because of their strong network of global
investors and leading digital investments position across technology,
finance, and regulation,” said Mark Klein, Lockwood Group Managing
Director.
Atomic Capital (“Atomic”) is a financial services pioneer harnessing
advanced technology for compliant digital securities issuance, lending,
capital raising and back office administration. Through its end-to-end
platform, Atomic is modernizing antiquated investment banking functions
and improving the capital markets ecosystem for issuers and investors
alike, spurring efficiency, transparency and highly customized
investment offerings. Headquartered in New York with an office in Los
Angeles, Atomic is currently managing SEC-compliant digital security
offerings across the life sciences, media and banking sectors. Atomic’s
team of FINRA-licensed representatives operate under a broker-dealer.
Please visit www.atomiccapital.io
and follow us on Twitter at @Atomic_Capital, Telegram at @Atomic Capital.
Note to editors: Key terms of the collateralized
loan program
Collateral accepted: Bitcoin or Ethereum
Minimum
loan amount: USD 100,000
Loan durations: 12 or 24 months
Interest
Rates: 11% to 13% based on the duration of the loan
Crypto Loan to
Value (LTV) Ratio: LTVs up to 85%.
Launch date: April 9th
(users can get waitlisted in the interim at https://atomiccapital.io)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190403005201/en/