Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Atomwise : Announces Largest China-US Collaboration for AI Drug Discovery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 08:28pm EDT

Atomwise could receive up to US$1.5 billion to develop first in-class and best in-class small molecules

Atomwise Inc. (“Atomwise”), the leader in artificial intelligence (AI) for drug discovery, today announced a collaboration with Hansoh Pharmaceutical Group Company Limited (“Hansoh Pharma”), a leading biopharmaceutical company in China, to design and discover potential drug candidates for up to eleven undisclosed target proteins in multiple therapeutic areas.

“There is exciting science happening throughout Asia, and enormous potential for leadership in innovative drug discovery,” said Dr. Abraham Heifets, CEO of Atomwise. “I am delighted to announce that Hansoh Pharma is our first partner in Asia. Hansoh Pharma is committed to innovation and shares our mission for global impact on patient health,” he added.

Scientific teams from Atomwise and Hansoh Pharma will collaborate closely on the programs. The combination of Atomwise’s AI technology and medicinal chemistry and protein structure expertise, and Hansoh Pharma’s fully integrated research and development, manufacturing and commercial capabilities has the potential to dramatically increase success and compress timelines for drug discovery and clinical development.

Under the terms of the collaboration, Atomwise will receive undisclosed technology access fees, option exercise fees, royalties, and income based on sublicensing or sale of assets created under the collaboration. Based on historical average revenues for small molecule drugs, the total potential value of the deal to Atomwise with success in all projects could reach US$1.5 billion.

About Atomwise
Atomwise Inc. invented the first deep learning AI technology for structure-based small molecule drug discovery. Created in 2012, today Atomwise performs hundreds of projects per year in partnership with some of the world’s largest pharmaceutical and agrochemical companies, as well as over a hundred universities and hospitals in 19 countries. Atomwise has raised over $50 million from leading venture capital firms to support the development and application of its AI technology. Learn more at atomwise.com or follow @AtomwiseInc.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:57pKPJ HEALTHCARE BHD : Changes In Sub. S-hldr's Int (Section 138 Of CA 2016) - Employees Provident Fund
PU
09:52pMELBANA ENERGY : Presentation for RIU Good Oil Conference
PU
09:51pHong Kong exchange falls over 3% after $39 billion takeover bid for LSE
RE
09:43pOil rises as U.S., China swap concessions in trade war, inventories fall
RE
09:42pCARNARVON PETROLEUM : RIU GoodOil Presentation September 2019
PU
09:42pSEMBCORP INDUSTRIES : and UBS sign deal for solar-powered UBS offices in Singapore
PU
09:37pBANK OF JAPAN : Speech by Board Member Kataoka in Hakodate on Sept. 4, 2019 (Economic Activity, Prices, and Monetary Policy in Japan)
PU
09:37pBANK OF JAPAN : Accounts (September 10)
PU
09:30pURTHECAST : Closes $6.6 Million Financing and Provides a Corporate Update
AQ
09:27pIMAX : The captain to be released on imax® theaters across china starting september 30 for chinese national day
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : Hong Kong Exchange faces uphill battle with $39 billion bid for LSE
2AURORA CANNABIS INC : AURORA CANNABIS : misses own guidance with weaker revenues in fourth quarter
3KIU HUNG INTERNATIONAL : MAJOR TRANSACTION ACQUISITION OF 51% EQUITY INTERESTS IN THE TARGET COMPANY INVOLV..
4FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : FOSUN INTERNATIONAL : JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT - THE PROPOSED SPIN-OFF AND SEPARATE LI..
5AMERICAN ELECTRIC TECHNOLOGIES : Stabilis Energy Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Resale of S..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group