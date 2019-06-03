Atomwise Announces Multi-year, Multi-target Agreement with Lilly for AI-Driven Drug Discovery Program

Atomwise Inc. today announced a multi-year agreement with Eli Lilly and
Company to apply Atomwise’s patented artificial intelligence (AI)
technology in support of Lilly’s preclinical drug discovery efforts. The
companies will collaborate on up to ten drug targets selected by Lilly,
with the goal of accelerating the time it takes to identify and develop
potential new medicines.
Lilly is a recognized leader in virtual library design, with a massive
number of molecules enabled by automated synthesis in their robotic
laboratory. Identifying which of these molecules might be a potentially
new therapeutic for specific diseases is a scientific and analytical
challenge, and that is well suited for Atomwise’s AI technology.
“Lilly has made it clear that they are focused on developing drugs for
novel target proteins, which are often challenging and less well
studied,” said Dr. Abraham Heifets, CEO at Atomwise. “Our expertise and
tools have been shown to succeed with these kinds of targets, and
therefore could be a key to unlocking success for patients.”
Atomwise could receive up to $1 million per target in discovery
milestones and will be eligible for up to $550 million in potential
development and commercialization milestones inclusive of all targets.
As part of the agreement, Atomwise will have the option to develop
compounds from the collaboration that Lilly chooses not to advance into
clinical testing.
Atomwise currently supports discovery projects in 19 countries across
every major therapeutic area. To learn more about the technology, visit https://www.atomwise.com/our-technology/.
About Atomwise
Atomwise Inc. invented the first deep learning AI technology for
structure-based small molecule drug discovery. Today, Atomwise performs
hundreds of projects per year in partnership with some of the world’s
largest pharmaceutical and agrochemical companies, as well as more than
one hundred universities and hospitals in 19 countries. Atomwise has
raised over $50 million from leading venture capital firms to support
the development and application of its AI technology.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005201/en/