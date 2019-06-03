Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Atomwise Announces Multi-year, Multi-target Agreement with Lilly for AI-Driven Drug Discovery Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 09:01am EDT

Atomwise Inc. today announced a multi-year agreement with Eli Lilly and Company to apply Atomwise’s patented artificial intelligence (AI) technology in support of Lilly’s preclinical drug discovery efforts. The companies will collaborate on up to ten drug targets selected by Lilly, with the goal of accelerating the time it takes to identify and develop potential new medicines.

Lilly is a recognized leader in virtual library design, with a massive number of molecules enabled by automated synthesis in their robotic laboratory. Identifying which of these molecules might be a potentially new therapeutic for specific diseases is a scientific and analytical challenge, and that is well suited for Atomwise’s AI technology.

“Lilly has made it clear that they are focused on developing drugs for novel target proteins, which are often challenging and less well studied,” said Dr. Abraham Heifets, CEO at Atomwise. “Our expertise and tools have been shown to succeed with these kinds of targets, and therefore could be a key to unlocking success for patients.”

Atomwise could receive up to $1 million per target in discovery milestones and will be eligible for up to $550 million in potential development and commercialization milestones inclusive of all targets. As part of the agreement, Atomwise will have the option to develop compounds from the collaboration that Lilly chooses not to advance into clinical testing.

Atomwise currently supports discovery projects in 19 countries across every major therapeutic area. To learn more about the technology, visit https://www.atomwise.com/our-technology/.

About Atomwise

Atomwise Inc. invented the first deep learning AI technology for structure-based small molecule drug discovery. Today, Atomwise performs hundreds of projects per year in partnership with some of the world’s largest pharmaceutical and agrochemical companies, as well as more than one hundred universities and hospitals in 19 countries. Atomwise has raised over $50 million from leading venture capital firms to support the development and application of its AI technology.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:13aOANDO : Police Storm Oando Head Office
AQ
09:13aON TRACK INNOVATIONS USA : OTI Continues to Extend Footprint in the Russian Market with Additional PO for 2,000 Advanced Payment Systems
PR
09:12aSpice maker McCormick's quest to make your vanilla milkshake cheaper
RE
09:12aNANTHEALTH : and NantOmics to Present Data on Tumor Mutation Burden (TMB) and PD-L1 Expression in SDH/FH Mutated Solid Tumors at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2019 Annual Meeting
BU
09:12aENERGY AUDITING SERVICES : Market Intelligence, Procurement Research, Supply Market Forecasts, Cost Drivers, Trends, Category Management Insights Now Available From SpendEdge
BU
09:12aPharmaCyte Biotech CEO Visiting GMP Facility with Cellular Biology Consultant During Production of Pancreatic Cancer Product
BU
09:12aTAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL : Presents Results from Lung Portfolio Including Phase 1/2 Study of TAK-788 in a Rare Form of NSCLC and New Data on Overall Health-Related Quality of Life for ALUNBRIG® (brigatinib)
BU
09:12aThe City of Linden, NJ Modernizes Citywide Video Surveillance System with Razberi Technologies
BU
09:12aTURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES : Names Dudley as Chief Operating Officer
DJ
09:12aAEROVIRONMENT, INC. : to Present at the William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : EXCLUSIVE: FCA discusses improved Renault merger bid to win French backing
2BAE SYSTEMS : BAE : UK builder Kier's shares tumble 40% after profit warning
3CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION : Infineon digs deep to buy Cypress in $10 billion deal
4BP PLC : FTSE at multi-month low, profit alert sinks Kier
5ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Xolair (Omalizumab) Significantly Reduced Nasal Polyps and Congestion Symptoms in..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About