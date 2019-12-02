Atonix Digital :, McEnery Automation Team Up to Broaden Reach of APM Software

Strategic partnership centers on reselling Atonix Digital Asset Performance Management (APM) software to asset-intensive industries

Atonix Digital has partnered with St. Louis-based McEnery Automation to resell Atonix Digital’s line of asset performance management (APM) products and solutions powered by the ASSET360® analytics platform.

Atonix Digital is extending its partner network to provide transformational data analytics and APM software to asset-intensive industries. Teaming with McEnery Automation and its spectrum of clients extends reach into food and beverage industry interests, consumer product manufacturers, water and wastewater treatment operations, pharmaceutical companies, and petroleum and chemical processors. This agreement enables McEnery Automation to expand its software portfolio, strengthen existing client relationships, and increase its customer base.

Atonix Digital develops and sells a portfolio of APM products and solutions powered by the ASSET360 platform. This secure, cloud-based platform provides an analytics solution to improve processes ranging from health-monitoring of critical assets, preventing failures, and improving operational efficiency at asset-heavy facilities that range from large power generation and industrial facilities to water and wastewater treatment plants. McEnery Automation helps clients use automated systems to optimize their capital assets.

“Data analytics transforms companies by taking the guesswork out of planning and operation,” said Paul McRoberts, Atonix Digital’s president. “Partnering with McEnery Automation helps us expand into new markets and showcases the power of data to propel asset-intensive companies into the Industry 4.0 era.”

“You can’t manage what you don’t measure,” added Michael McEnery, McEnery Automation’s president. “Especially now, when asset data is generated on networked systems in staggering volumes. We’re eager to show our clients how these tools can help optimize their asset performance and grow their businesses.”

Pressured by limited capital, rising customer expectations, and growing commitments to sustainability and reducing resource consumption, organizations increasingly are adopting data analytics to improve all aspects of the infrastructure lifecycle. To help address these challenges, Atonix Digital’s integrated portfolio is built around five core products – risk assessment, investment planning, program management, performance analysis, and monitoring and diagnostics. The ASSET360 platform helps drive innovation across the entire infrastructure lifecycle through its modular, extensible architecture, and its seamless integration of functions and tasks across all products.

Atonix Digital develops and offers a portfolio of products that help simplify asset performance management by putting your data to work – to optimize performance, improve reliability and efficiency, detect emerging risks and provide an easily justifiable return on your investment. Atonix Digital is a Black & Veatch subsidiary. Visit www.atonix.com for more information.

McEnery Automation, with a range of automated content systems for companies in various industries, helps clients gain a competitive advantage through the strategic use of automated systems to optimize the performance of their capital assets. McEnery Automation has successfully engineered solutions in-process controls and batch and blending systems that streamline production and improve efficiency for numerous clients. For more details, see www.mceneryautomation.com.

