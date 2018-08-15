Log in
Atrial Fibrillation Prevalence Forecast In 19 Major Markets 2018-2028

08/15/2018 | 10:15am CEST

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Atrial Fibrillation Forecast In 19 Major Markets 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Atrial Fibrillation (AF) is the most prevalent type of supraventricular arrhythmia. AF occurs when abnormal electric signals are sent to the atria, which cause them to contract quickly and irregularly. For many patients, the condition is largely asymptomatic, however when symptoms become bothersome and frequent, intervention is required to restore normal rhythm.

This report provides the current prevalent population for AF across 19 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Poland, Netherlands, Russia, Turkey, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current prevalence, the report provides an overview of the classification and patient treatment options for AF. The report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team , several of the main patient features and co-morbidities of AF have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.

Reasons to buy

  • Ability to quantify patient populations in global AF market to target the development of future products, pricing strategies and launch plans.
  • Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of AF and identification of patient segments with high potential.
  • Delivery of more accurate information for clinical trials in study sizing and realistic patient recruitment for various countries.
  • Better understanding on the impact of specific co-morbid conditions on the prevalent population of AF patients.
  • Identification of AF patient sub-populations that require treatment.
  • Better understanding of the specific markets that have the largest number of AF patients.

Key Topics Covered:

  1. List of Tables and Figures
  2. Introduction
  3. Cause Of The Disease
  4. Risk Factors & Prevention
  5. Diagnosis Of The Disease
  6. Variation By Geography/Ethnicity
  7. Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course
  8. Key Comorbid Conditions / Features Associated With The Disease
  9. Methodology For Quantification Of Patient Numbers
  10. Additional Data Available On Request
  11. Top-Line Prevalence For Atrial Fibrillation
  12. Features Of Atrial Fibrillation Patients
  13. Therapeutic Interventions
  14. Comorbidities Of Atrial Fibrillation Patients
  15. Abbreviations Used In The Report
  16. Other Publisher Services & Solutions
  17. Reports & Publications
  18. Online Epidemiology Databases
  19. Online Pharmaceutical Pricing Database
  20. References
  21. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vj794m/atrial?w=12

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© GlobeNewswire 2018
