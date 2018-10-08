Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Atrient : Releases V3

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 05:00pm CEST

The Next Generation Marketing Platform Is Now Available

Atrient announced today it has released a new version of the award- winning suite, PowerKiosk. “It is the largest release to ever be introduced; we have rewritten our marketing platform from the ground up,” said Sam Attisha, CEO of Atrient. “Over the last decade we have been exposed to operators of all sizes that have different needs and expectations. We worked closely with operational departments and the front line - staff members interacting with patrons on a daily basis - to understand how we can create solutions that continue to evolve with today’s, and tomorrow’s needs,” Attisha said.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181008005538/en/

Visit Atrient at G2E booth 3602 on October 9-11 to preview V3. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Visit Atrient at G2E booth 3602 on October 9-11 to preview V3. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Atrient has always identified as a technology company. Founded 20 years ago as a software development house, Atrient has focused on meeting the technical challenges of providing a flexible platform and met them. The goal is to let the business determine how they want to market. By creating a reverse shore development model, core development is done in Detroit, with testing and ancillary development being completed through global delivery centers. Atrient prides itself on building and delivering trusted stable software releases.

Among the vast set of features being released in V3, facial recognition will allow patrons to login to promotional devices without a card. For those who don’t want to use facial recognition, you can also login with your email or mobile number. Traditional magnetic striped and RFID cards will continue to be supported. “We have focused on developing solutions to solve problems,” Attisha said. V3 solves the real world issues operators have.

Atrient’s card printing kiosk has also expanded to leverage facial recognition that achieve a higher degree of security. The devices now compare the patron image captured at the kiosk with their driver’s license image. Now in its third generation, the card printing device is the industry’s only reliable solution.

PowerKiosk V3 eliminates the need for contracting with multiple vendors to conduct difficult and costly integrations. SMS, Gamification, and mobile applications can now all be deployed by Atrient using the PowerKiosk marketing engine. Omni Bus connectivity is still available for operators looking to use APIs to connect third parties to the PowerKiosk platform. Atrient’s game catalog continues to lead the industry with over 300 titles today, 100 new titles are being released with the entire catalog available in HTML5.

Other new feature releases include social gaming, multi-language, iPad integration and a completely new interface for configuration. Additionally, together with Everi, Atrient will be showcasing the ability to rebate ATM fees. Throughout the process Atrient kept it fun, to complement the release they created a sneak peek, visit http://v3.atrient.com remember to turn up the volume!

If you are wondering what’s next for Atrient: Artificial Intelligence.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:43pMOLOGEN : extends termination period under the Convertible Bond 2016/2024 and the Convertible Bond 2017/2025 to 26 October 2018 and enters into negotiations to adjust the conditions with principal bondholders
PU
05:43pFJORD : Notification of trade - Share purchase program
PU
05:43pSTEPAN : Lipid Nutrition Expands Line and Launches NEOBEE® PROKETO(TM) at SupplySide West 2018
PU
05:43pWENDYS : Wendy's Adds a S'Awesome Twist to Its Classic Bacon Cheeseburger
PU
05:41pAGEAS : reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
GL
05:41pJCDECAUX : wins Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield contract for the two largest UK shopping malls
GL
05:41pJCDECAUX : wins Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield contract for the two largest UK shopping malls
AQ
05:41pAGEAS : reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
AQ
05:38pRPC : Trading Statement
PU
05:38pRPC : Extension to deadline under rule 2.6(c)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NORSK HYDRO : European shares fall as risk-off sentiment spreads
2SOPHOS GROUP PLC : SOPHOS : Notice of Results
3ENSCO PLC : ENSCO : and Rowan Companies plc Agree to Combine, Creating Industry-Leading Offshore Driller
4ROCKET INTERNET SE : ROCKET INTERNET SE: Release of a capital market information
5TOTAL : Total, Sonatrach Sign Agreements on Gas Field, Petrochemical Joint Venture

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.