Atrium : Announces Atrium : Works Brand to Answer New Workforce Needs

04/16/2020 | 10:11am EDT

Modern Solutions for the Contingent Workforce

Atrium, a recognized leader in the Staffing and Workforce Solutions industry, launches their new brand, Atrium Works. Building upon a legacy of providing national employer of record (EOR) payrolling services, the launch reinforces the company’s commitment to advancing new strategies for managing enterprise employment programs.

The announcement comes as Atrium approaches its 25th year in business and at a time when innovation is needed most. Adapting to the needs of the talent market while keeping people as the chief priority is exactly why Atrium was founded. For many companies the need to explore alternative workforce models has never been more necessary than it is today. Atrium founder and CEO, Rebecca Cenni-Leventhal says, “We are transforming alongside our clients to meet new demands and honor their employment brands in the marketplace.”

The team at Atrium is known for thoughtful solutions grounded in exceptional service and powered by cloud-based technology. Atrium’s President of Contingent Workforce Solutions, Bernie Caputo says, “Temporary employment shouldn’t feel transactional – the experience remains paramount. We strive to authentically represent our clients’ cultures when designing the optimal strategy to attract and motivate their workforce.”

The woman-owned and led organization is a Managed Service Provider, offering EOR Payrolling Services, Independent Contractor Compliance Technology, Direct Sourcing and Intern Programs through virtual and traditional means. Atrium integrates its solutions with HR technology, such as digital recruitment and onboarding, freelancer management tools, applicant tracking and vendor management systems. Please visit AtriumWorks.com to learn more about the services and technology available to help manage your contingent workforce operations and programs.

About Atrium

Atrium is a collaborative partner dedicated to addressing tomorrow’s workforce challenges. Atrium Works innovates contingent workforce programs. Atrium Staffing provides recruitment solutions. When it comes to finding and retaining talent, Atrium has the resources your business needs to succeed. WBENC-certified and honored by the Women’s President’s Organization as one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies in North America, Atrium is recognized as a champion of supplier diversity and tops the lists of 2019 North America Staffing 100, Inc. 5000 and Diversity Business as a leader of Women, Diversity and Privately Held organizations. The firm’s devotion to people is demonstrated by recent recognition as Crain’s New York Business as one of 2019’s Best Places to Work, ClearlyRated 2020’s Best of Staffing and SIA’s 2020 Best Staffing Firm to Work For.


© Business Wire 2020
