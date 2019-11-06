 Atrium Expands Enterprise Analytics Capabilities with Tableau Partnership

Atrium combines leading analytics technology platforms, Artificial Intelligence (AI) expertise and industry acumen to help Tableau customers identify business transformation opportunities

Atrium, a next-generation consulting company that leads enterprises through a business transformation with AI and analytics, today announced a partnership with Tableau Software, the leading visual analytics platform, in order to further assist enterprises in leveraging their data through the power of AI. Atrium’s service offerings, powered by Tableau, will enable Atrium prospects and customers to further evolve their investments in business intelligence by improving access to Tableau’s market-leading analytics and operational reporting platform.

In addition to delivering leading analytics visualization and data management with Tableau, Atrium will look to augment Tableau’s consulting partner network by creating unique service offerings focused on deploying predictive analytics and machine learning use cases. The partnership will focus on helping companies with the evolution from operational reporting and analytics to predictive analytics in an environment of rapid consolidation among leading software vendors in the AI and analytics markets.

“Companies are going to expect their business intelligence platforms to adapt and leverage the power of predictive analytics in their migration toward systems of intelligence,” said Atrium CEO and co-founder, Chris Heineken. “Our expertise in data science, analytics and cloud platforms will help the Fortune 1000 accelerate their journey from systems of engagement to systems of intelligence.”

A first priority for Atrium’s Tableau practice will be to work closely with Tableau customers to determine the best options for rationalizing existing analytics deployments.

“Atrium’s emerging leadership position in the analytics ecosystem and emphasis on helping companies with business-led AI transformation make them a great addition to the Tableau Partner Program,” said Stan de Boisset, Vice President of Americas Partners at Tableau. “We believe their mindset will make a big impact for our customers looking to invest in the next chapter of their Tableau deployments.”

Atrium is currently developing playbooks to help the market frame the best approaches for merging the product roadmaps developed from Tableau and other leading analytics providers.

“Our vision continues to be about enabling companies to leverage analytics and predictions to drive positive business transformation through better decision making,” said Atrium Director of Analytics, David Dixon. “Our partnership with Tableau will greatly enhance that capability.”

Atrium works with enterprise companies across diverse industries with a dedicated investment in supporting companies in financial services, life sciences and higher education. Atrium, founded in 2018, is a private corporation and profitable since inception. They have a presence in Bozeman, Montana, Jaipur, India and Indianapolis, Indiana. For more information on Atrium and their Tableau partnership, visit atrium.ai/partners.

About Atrium:

Atrium (www.atrium.ai) is a next-generation consulting services company that helps companies navigate business transformation by establishing IT systems of intelligence augmented with artificial intelligence and analytics. Atrium takes a data-driven approach by fusing together industry and process expertise across the disciplines of math, programming and consulting. Founded in 2018, Atrium is recognized as a leader in enabling Fortune 1000 companies across diverse industries to deliver on the promise of digital transformation and AI.

