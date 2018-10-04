Atrium Hospitality : Promotes Michael Bloom and Christine Ruble to Area Management in Springfield, Missouri

Atrium Hospitality today announced Michael Bloom and Christine (Chris)
Ruble have been appointed to area management positions in Springfield,
Missouri, for one of the nation’s largest hotel and asset management
companies. The promotions name Bloom as an area general manager and
Ruble as a regional director of sales and marketing. Combined, the two
hospitality veterans bring six decades of hands-on hotel management,
sales and food and beverage experience to the advancement opportunities
for the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company.
“Chris and Michael are exemplary managers that inspire excellence, both
in the workplace and in their active involvement in the community,” said
Daniel Abernethy, president of Atrium Hospitality. “It is rewarding to
promote from within our organization, as we create highly collaborative,
productive teams. Both individuals have deep hospitality roots in the
Springfield area that complement their distinctive abilities as strong
performers.”
In their new roles, Bloom and Ruble will work together in their
responsibilities for three hotels in Springfield, representing 398
rooms/suites. The three properties include:
-
142-room/suite Courtyard by Marriott Springfield Airport
-
120-room/suite Holiday Inn Express & Suites Springfield
-
136-room/suite Residence Inn by Marriott Springfield
Ruble’s sales responsibilities also encompass the 267-room/suite
University Plaza Hotel & Convention Center, as the hotel’s director of
sales and marketing. In addition, Bloom will serve as the new general
manager of the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Springfield, adjacent to
Hammons Field, an award-winning minor league baseball stadium.
Bloom has a long history in Springfield, having served in hospitality
positions for 20 years in the “Queen City of the Ozarks.” Most recently,
he was general manager at Atrium’s 188-room/suite Holiday Inn & Suites
Springfield – I-44, including overseeing 8,000 square feet of meeting
space. His experience in Springfield also includes serving in assistant
general manager and food and beverage director positions at the
University Plaza Hotel & Convention Center on behalf of John Q. Hammons
Hotels & Resorts (JQH). In addition, his extensive career comprises
management positions at the 103-room Cocoa Beach Oceanside Inn in
Florida and for the 1800-passenger Big Red Boat for Premier Cruise Lines
in Cape Canaveral, Florida. In the Chicago area, Bloom’s experience
spans diverse management roles for Taboo Bistro, Holiday Inn, and Park
Hyatt Hotel. Bloom is active in mentoring hospitality talent in training
in conjunction with Missouri State University. He attended Daley
Community College in Chicago.
“Having fun in your job is an important part of the formula for
productivity and success,” Bloom said. “Working with Chris, we will
continue to reinforce Atrium Hospitality’s commitment to a workplace
that lifts and grows talent, while delivering on an exceptional guest
stay.”
Overseeing sales and marketing responsibilities for four hotels,
representing 665 rooms/suites, Ruble, a Missourian, will leverage her
established hospitality background in the Springfield area with her
expanded role. For 15 years, she has served as the director of sales for
the University Plaza Hotel & Convention Center, which is ranked the
largest hotel in Springfield based on the number of guest rooms. Ruble’s
career also includes director of sales positions for properties under
well-known hospitality brands, including DoubleTree by Hilton and
Holiday Inn, among others. The Events Industry Council (EIC) recognizes
Ruble as a certified meeting planner (CMP). She is involved in
professional associations at the national and local levels and is the
current past president of the Springfield Hotel Lodging Association.
Ruble is a board member of the Springfield Sports Commission and a
member of the Religious Conference Management Association (RCMA), with
her initial membership dating back 18 years. She is the current
president elect of the Springfield Business Builders Club, having served
in several leadership positions for the organization. She holds a
Bachelor of Science degree in recreation and leisure studies with an
emphasis on business/marketing from Missouri State University (SMSU).
“It’s an exciting time in Springfield, as demand continues to evolve.
There is an energy and passion that is apparent to our properties’
teams,” Ruble said. “Michael and I are strong believers in the value of
mentoring, and our properties’ close proximity to top-notch educational
institutions provides access to a wealth of up-and-coming talent. I
personally have had the enjoyment of witnessing the kickoff and
development of numerous hospitality careers in Springfield and look
forward to continuing to collaborate on the career progression of the
city’s talent base.”
About Atrium Hospitality
Atrium Hospitality is one of the nation’s largest hotel and asset
management companies. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, the company
oversees a portfolio of 82 hotels in 29 states, representing well-known
brands such as: Hilton, Marriott, and IHG, among others. With nearly
10,000 passionate associates, Atrium operates 21,595 guest rooms/suites
and approximately 2.3 million square feet of event space. Being a
responsible community partner is a part of the Atrium culture, including
supporting a range of civic and community activities. Atrium is proud to
support the Clean the World® initiative to recycle hotel soap
and plastic amenity bottles for distribution with humanitarian purposes
in communities domestically and around the world. For more information
about Atrium, visit www.atriumhospitality.com.
