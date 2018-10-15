Log in
AttackIQ Promotes Brandt Mackey to Vice President of Field Engineering

10/15/2018 | 06:48pm CEST

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AttackIQ™, a leader in the emerging market of continuous security validation, today announced the company’s Senior Director of Field Engineering, Brandt Mackey, has been promoted to Vice President of Field Engineering. In this role, Mackey will be responsible for the growth and operations of the global sales engineering team as well as customer service and support.

“As security leaders build their threat prevention and detection capabilities, they need an effective way to continuously gauge whether or not their security stack is properly calibrated to stave off attacks,” said Carl Wright, CEO of AttackIQ. “Every day more companies adopt our continuous security validation platform. Brandt will lead AttackIQ’s efforts to help our customers understand existing and evolving gaps in their security posture.”

Mackey is an experienced business leader with a strong technical background and a successful history in various customer-facing roles. Prior to AttackIQ, Mackey was the Director of Professional Services for TrapX Security where he oversaw customer support and services. He established formal processes, implemented new technologies and ensured his team grew with the company and its customer base. Mackey also served in the U.S. Marine Corps for eight years as a Network Security Engineer where he was instrumental in managing complex security architectures supporting over 120,000 users in both garrison and deployed tactical environments.

“As the community of AttackIQ users grows, I want to ensure every customer receives the hands-on guidance and assistance they need to make certain their security controls are working correctly,” said Mackey, Vice President of Field Engineering, AttackIQ. “I look forward to expanding our sales engineering capabilities to deliver best-in-class security control testing and reporting.”

About AttackIQ
AttackIQ, a leader in the emerging market of continuous security validation, built the industry’s first platform that enables red and blue teams to test and measure the effectiveness of their security controls and staff. An open platform, FireDrill™ supports the MITRE ATT&CK Matrix, a curated knowledge base and model for cyber adversary behavior used for planning security improvements and verifying defenses work as expected. AttackIQ’s platform is trusted by leading companies around the world. For more information visit www.attackiq.com. Follow AttackIQ on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media Contact:
Kim Diesel
PR for AttackIQ
attackiq@10fold.com
(845) 242-0447

© GlobeNewswire 2018
