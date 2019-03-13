Log in
Attend the Farm Bill Summit: April 11 - Versailles, OH

03/13/2019 | 10:59am EDT

Complete Story

An In-Depth Examination of Policy and Practical Application

The 2018 Farm Bill, passed by Congress and signed by President Trump, now awaits implementation by United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), agencies like the Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Services, Risk Management Agency and many others. The passage of the farm bill authorizes funding for many of the federal programs producers utilize throughout the growing season. This bill is considered to be mostly evolutionary not revolutionary, but there are still changes that will be important to producers and agribusinesses.

The Ohio State University along with the agricultural organizations of Ohio are committed to ensuring that producers and agribusiness are aware to contents of federal policy and the practical applications associated. A Farm Bill Summit will serve as a kickoff to local meeting coordinated throughout the state on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Versailles High School in Versailles, Ohio. The event is free and open to the public for anyone with interest to U.S. agricultural policy. Refreshments will be served at 6:00 p.m. with the program starting at 6:30 p.m.

OSU is jointly hosting this event with Farm Credit Mid-America, Purdue University, University of Kentucky, Ohio's Farm Service Agency and the agricultural organizations of Ohio: Ohio Ag Net and Ohio's Country Journal, Oho AgriBusiness Association, Ohio Corn & Wheat Growers, Ohio Dairy Producers Association, Ohio Farm Bureau, Ohio Pork Council, and Ohio Soybean Council. Three keynote speakers will speak on their areas of expertise and cover the three largest agricultural titles in terms of spending within the farm bill: commodities, conservation and crop insurance.

Speakers include:

  • Keith Coble: Giles Distinguished Professor and Head of the Agricultural Economics Department at Mississippi State University.
  • Janathan Coppess: Director of the Gardner Agricultural Policy Program, Director of the Bock Agricultural law and Policy Program. Clinical Assistant Professor at University of Illinois and past Administrator of the Farm Service Agency, Current
  • Patrick Westhoff: Director of the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute, Howard Cowden Professor of Agricultural and Applied Economics at University of Missouri and past Economist to the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry.

Click here to view or download the event flyer. More information and registration are available at go.osu.edu/farmbillsummit. Additional questions can be sent to Ben Brown - brown.6888@osu.edu; Sam Custer - custer.2@osu.edu; or Dudley Lipps - Dudley.Lipps@e-farmcredit.com.

