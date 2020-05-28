Attendance of collective tourist accommodation establishments in January-March 2020
National Bureau of Statistics informs that 38,8 thou. tourists attended collective tourist accommodation establishments in the period of January-March 2020, of which 20,3 thou. were resident tourists (52,3% of total) and 18,5 thou. - non-resident tourists (47,7%).
In comparison to January-March 2019, the number of tourists accommodated decreased (-30,0%) due to the reduction of the number in children summer camps (-94,0%), hotels and motels (-37,3%), recreation structures (-26,4%) and in health-care structures (-9,8%). At the same time, the number of tourists accommodated in tourist and agro tourist pensions (+23,3%) and in hostels for visitors (+5,4%) has increased.
