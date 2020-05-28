Log in
Attendance of collective tourist accommodation establishments in January-March 2020

05/28/2020 | 05:11pm EDT

Attendance of collective tourist accommodation establishments in January-March 2020

National Bureau of Statistics informs that 38,8 thou. tourists attended collective tourist accommodation establishments in the period of January-March 2020, of which 20,3 thou. were resident tourists (52,3% of total) and 18,5 thou. - non-resident tourists (47,7%).

In comparison to January-March 2019, the number of tourists accommodated decreased (-30,0%) due to the reduction of the number in children summer camps (-94,0%), hotels and motels (-37,3%), recreation structures (-26,4%) and in health-care structures (-9,8%). At the same time, the number of tourists accommodated in tourist and agro tourist pensions (+23,3%) and in hostels for visitors (+5,4%) has increased.

Disclaimer

National Bureau of Statistics of the Republic of Moldova published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2020 21:10:06 UTC
