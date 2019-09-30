Attendees to Meet in Chicago for Neuroscience 2019: The Global Epicenter of Brain Science

Approximately 28,000 neuroscience researchers, clinicians, and advocates from around the world will gather in Chicago from October 19-23 for Neuroscience 2019, the Society for Neuroscience annual meeting. The ideas, technologies, and discoveries presented at Neuroscience 2019 seed future advances to benefit society at the world’s largest source of emerging developments in neuroscience.

With nearly 14,000 scientific presentations, almost 500 exhibitors, and numerous workshops and networking events, Neuroscience 2019 showcases the breadth of neuroscience and the impact brain research has on society, alongside previewing the latest research innovations.

This year’s program features two public events for those who will be in the Chicago area:

“Dialogues Between Neuroscience and Society” – Fei-Fei Li is professor of computer science and co-director of the Stanford University Human-Centered AI Institute (HAI). A pioneering expert in AI, inventor of ImageNet, and thought leader, Dr. Li challenges us to be the stewards of technology to serve humanity at its broadest and most diverse extent. In this session, Dr. Li will discuss the transformative potential that AI and machine learning pose for society from her unique perspective as a scientist and an ethical leader who advocates for future technologies to incorporate an understanding of how to augment, not replace, elements of the human experience. Saturday, October 19, 11 a.m.-1:00 p.m. CDT

"Public Advocacy Forum: The Role of Pharmaceutical Partnerships When Advocating for Basic Research" – This panel will discuss why advocating for basic research is necessary from a variety of stakeholders, and the importance of the connection between basic and translational research. A panel of experts will share how basic research is used by pharmaceutical companies, why advocating for robust and sustained funding for research is an absolute necessity, and the importance of collaborative efforts to advance neuroscience understanding and improve outcomes. Tuesday, October 22, 2 p.m.–3:30 p.m. CDT

Members of the public who wish to attend these events may register on-site at no cost at McCormick Place Convention Center with a valid photo identification.

SfN also offers press programming that will highlight findings related to social behavior, the gut-brain relationship, autism, gene therapy, and more. Eleven press conferences will be held from Sunday, October 20, through Tuesday, October 22. Media can register for credentials at https://www.sfn.org/Meetings/Neuroscience-2019/General-Information/Media/2019-Media-Policy-and-Credentials. For more information, view the final Neuroscience 2019 program.

The Society for Neuroscience (SfN) is an organization of over 37,000 basic scientists and clinicians who study the brain and nervous system.

