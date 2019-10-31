Log in
Attention AEM Members: Oxford Economics Webinar to Shed Light on Likely Economic Outcomes For 2020

10/31/2019 | 11:32am EDT

Want to learn about the likely economic outcomes for 2020? Looking for sector forecasts for construction, agriculture, and their related demand for industrial machinery?

Consider attending next week's special webinar presentation for AEM members, held in support of the association's U.S. Ag and CE Machinery Outlook Reports.Slated for Thursday, Nov. 7 from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. CST, the webinar will feature Oxford Economics' Economist Chloe Parkins and Director of Industry Services Mark Killion.

REACH OUT FOR MORE INFORMATION.

'AEM is committed to providing members with useful tools and resources to help then make informed and actionable decisions,' said AEM Director of Market Intelligence Benjamin Duyck. 'This webinar, along with our newly offered U.S. Ag and CE Machinery Outlook Reports, aim to help our members better understand and - more importantly, more effectively compete - in today's marketplace.'

In addition to hearing about economic outcomes, sector forecasts and demand for machinery, next week's webinar presentation will also cover an outline of areas that will be most impacted by expected changes in the business cycle, and where further growth can still be found. Following the presentations from Oxford Economics staff, attendees will be afforded the opportunity to engage in a Q&A session to address any follow-up questions they may have.

AEM's U.S. Ag and CE Machinery Outlook Reports

AEM is pleased to announce the availability of its U.S. Ag and Machinery Outlook Reports. Association members are afforded exclusive access to the reports, including:

  • Macro-economic drivers
  • Industry forecasts for the U.S. and globally
  • Market evolution
  • Global events/scenarios impacting the industry

Download AEM's Ag Machinery Report

Download AEM's CE Machinery Report

For more information regarding next week's webinar presentation, or about the U.S. Ag and Machinery Outlook reports, contact AEM's Benjamin Duyck at bduyck@aem.org.

Subscribe to the AEM Industry Advisor for the latest information about AEM member offerings.

Disclaimer

AEM - Association of Equipment Manufacturers published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 15:31:04 UTC
