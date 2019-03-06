Attention Indi Filmmakers - 2nd Annual Tampa Bay Humanitarian Film Festival Accepting Film Submissions

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday the 28th of September, the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, along with United for Human Rights’ Florida Chapter, the Way to Happiness Association of Tampa Bay, the Florida Chapter of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World and others, will host the second annual Tampa Bay Humanitarian Film Festival.



Guests and guest filmmakers watched 33 films, covering a wide variety of subjects at last year’s Tampa Bay Humanitarian Film Festival. Event organizers are looking for film submissions for the 2019 Festival, which will be held on Saturday September 28th at the Church of Scientology’s Information Center and humanitarian program centers in downtown Clearwater.





Last year’s festival brought 33 shorts and features from eight different countries to the Humanitarian program Centers, located along N. Fort Harrison Ave. between Cleveland and Drew Streets. Non-religious in nature, these non-profit organizations offer resources to help tackle global issues like drug abuse, human trafficking and psychiatric abuse to declining moral values.

“The films we screened reflected the universal need for tolerance and kindness, as well as raising awareness about a variety of issues – from bullying to fracking to bigotry,” said festival organizer Lisa Mansell. “We want to continue to showcase the work of independent film makers – local and global – who celebrate humanity through the art of film.”

Films – both narrative films and documentaries – are currently being sought for inclusion in the 2019 festival. Short films should be minimally 5 minutes in length to 25 minutes and feature films should be minimally 70 minutes in length. Subtitled foreign films are welcome. The submission deadline is August 26th. There is no submission fee and no cost to attend the festival.

“Last year, among the films we screened were ‘The Unknown Sweet Potato Seller’ from Egypt and ‘Angela’ from Romania – one film highlighted the effects of violence during the Arab Spring, while the other gave an insider’s view of the Roma people,” said Ms. Mansell. “We focused on curating a diverse, hopefully inspirational and thought-provoking series of films.”

“L. Ron Hubbard wrote ‘A civilization without insanity, without criminals and without war, where the able can prosper and honest beings can have rights and where man is free to rise to greater heights, are the aims of Scientology,’” added Ms. Mansell. “This is the goal of many, and showing these films, we hope to not only foster an interest in film, but also to inspire people to do what they can to improve the lives of others.”

Filmmakers are encouraged to call 727-467-6860 for more information as to how to submit their film.

About the Church of Scientology

The Scientology religion was founded by American author and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed by Scientologists in Los Angeles in 1954. Today the religion spans the globe with more than 11,000 Churches, Missions and affiliated groups across 167 nations. Social responsibility is a logical extension of spiritual values, and since the founding of the Church of Scientology in 1954, Scientologists have been actively involved in service to their communities.

Humanitarian and Social Betterment programs sponsored by Scientologists and like-minded groups include: United for Human Rights, The Way to Happiness Foundation, The Foundation for a Drug Free World, the Volunteer Ministers, the Citizen’s Commission on Human Rights and Criminon.

For Info Contact

Lisa Mansell

(727) 467-6860

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f3f60a34-865d-43d2-8b3b-ffc0b4ea9899