Attest : Raises $16 Million to Take the Guesswork Out of Growth for Consumer Businesses

LONDON, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Attest, the London-based technology startup launched to enable every business to be consumer-focussed, today announced a $16 million Series-A investment round to expand their Consumer Growth Platform.

Attest's Consumer Growth Platform enables companies to engage directly with over 100 million consumers across 80 countries, in as little as 90 seconds. The platform is used by consumer businesses, to learn, measure and grow ever-faster, across ideas, departments and teams.

The financing was led by leading global venture capital firm NEA headquartered in Menlo Park, California, with participation from existing investors Oxford Capital and Episode 1 Ventures. Crystal Huang, Principal at NEA, will join the Attest board of directors.

The Attest platform is designed for any business looking to unlock its full growth potential, by engaging real consumers to uncover the right decisions.

Jeremy King, Founder and CEO of Attest, said: "Businesses are constantly seeking new ways to understand trends, grow in new markets, and explore innovations - however 99% of the questions businesses would love to explore go unanswered. Attest is designed to solve that, replacing the guesswork with facts, for all consumer businesses everywhere.

"Our team is so excited to work with NEA and their global scale. NEA share our vision for helping consumer businesses discover predictable, repeatable growth by enabling anyone to get much closer to consumers and real inputs than has ever been possible before.

"Attest is built to deliver the most powerful, unique insights that can help every business unlock their greatest growth opportunities. Attest can deliver over 467% return on investment; it's a huge new capability, now open to all."

This financing comes hot on the heels of a year of dramatic growth for Attest, with recurring revenues climbing 1,800% across 2018, and the Attest team more than doubling in size from 20 to over 50. The company's expanding client roster has added notable brands such as Heineken, Walgreens Boots, Samsung, Fever-Tree, Discovery and Transferwise.

The new capital also accelerates Attest's growth in North America with the opening of a new office in New York, while expanding engineering, product and design teams to deliver ever-more intuitive and predictive insights; supporting Attest's mission to enrich consumer understanding for all.

"We've been exploring innovations within the consumer growth and insights space for a while," said Crystal Huang, Principal at NEA. "The traditional research market is worth $76 Billion, and yet it only serves a fraction of those who would benefit from fast and reliable consumer insights. Attest has a tremendous vision, thoughtful culture, ambitious team and impressive traction, which puts them in a position to accelerate the delivery and adoption of a category-defining and market-expanding platform. Our investment in Attest also reflects our enthusiasm for the UK tech ecosystem and eagerness to continue investing in this region going forward."

Attest combines power and simplicity into an all-in-one SaaS platform. "It's always been easy to guess or project, but now it's possible for anyone to simply ask detailed consumer groups for their input directly. Not just any consumers, the real people that matter most for each decision. We're democratising, demystifying and accelerating consumer intelligence."

Jamie Cooke, Chief of Staff EMEA at Discovery, added "Attest gives us agility and empowerment, bringing the consumer and people in the organisation doing the work together in a faster, more direct and intuitive way than our traditional ways of doing things. Attest is a catalyst for changing the culture of our company."

Jeremy King concluded "We believe that unique consumer insights and understanding hold the key to long-term business success, and we're on a mission to place real consumers into daily decision-making for every business. Most importantly, we do this in ways that suit consumers; constantly respectful of time and privacy, all via beautiful interfaces. We aspire to be leading global business, and that take a great leap forward today."

About Attest

We believe great companies put consumers and data at the heart of every decision. These companies create better, more useful products and services, which leads to happier consumers and ever-greater success.

That's why at Attest we're on a mission to bring every business closer to consumers and empower them with the insights that drive predictable and repeatable growth.

How? We call it a Consumer Growth Platform, where everyone can gain answers to their burning questions from audiences of over 100 million consumers across 80 markets.

Our clients use Attest to learn more about their target consumers, enter new markets, build new categories, validate decisions, develop better products and services, measure their brand, track competition, all in with the goal of building new, predictable, and repeatable growth.

Clients include Heineken, Walgreens Boots, Samsung, Fever-Tree, Discovery and Transferwise, Nutmeg, among many others. For additional information, visit www.askattest.com .

About NEA

New Enterprise Associates, Inc. (NEA) is a global venture capital firm focused on helping entrepreneurs build transformational businesses across multiple stages, sectors and geographies.

With more than $20 billion in cumulative committed capital since the firm's founding in 1977, NEA invests in technology and healthcare companies at all stages in a company's lifecycle, from seed stage through IPO. The firm's long track record of successful investing includes more than 225 portfolio company IPOs and more than 375 acquisitions. For additional information, visit www.nea.com .

For enquiries, please contact:

press@askattest.com

+44-(0)330-8084746

SOURCE Attest