Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Attis Industries : Current report filing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 05:11pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): August 19, 2019

ATTIS INDUSTRIES INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

New York 001-13984 13-3832215
(State or other jurisdiction (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer
of incorporation) Identification No.)

12540 Broadwell Road, Suite 2104

Milton, GA 30004

(Address of principal executive offices)

(678) 580-5661

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, par value $0.025 ATIS The NASDAQ Capital Market
Warrant to purchase Common Stock
(expiring January 30, 2022) 		ATISW The NASDAQ Capital Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 3.01. Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

On August 19, 2019, Attis Industries Inc. (the 'Company') received a letter (the 'Letter') from the staff of The Nasdaq Capital Market (the 'Exchange') indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the Exchange's continued listing requirements, under the timely filing criteria, as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), as a result of the Company's failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019 (the 'Form 10-Q').

The Letter informed the Company that it should present its views with respect to this additional deficiency to the Nasdaq Hearings Panel in writing no later than August 26, 2019.

The Company will file its Form 10-Q as soon as practicable.

The Company issued a press release on August 23, 2019 disclosing the Company's receipt of the Letter. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 hereto.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits.

1

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

ATTIS INDUSTRIES INC.
Date: August 23, 2019 By: /s/ Jeffrey Cosman
Name: Jeffrey Cosman
Title: Chief Executive Officer

2

Disclaimer

Attis Industries Inc. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 21:10:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:34pWeissLaw LLP Investigates Pivotal Software, Inc.
PR
05:31pMEDICINOVA : Form of prospectus disclosing information, facts, events covered in both forms 424B2, 424B3
PU
05:31pMPHASE TECHNOLOGIES : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
05:30pGolden Minerals Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice From NYSE American
GL
05:29pWeissLaw LLP Investigates Carbon Black, Inc.
PR
05:28pFRIENDABLE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:27pWEYLAND TECH, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
05:27pCASI PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:27pDROPCAR, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
05:27pQUALCOMM : Taps Second Interim CFO This Year
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1China strikes back at U.S. with new tariffs on $75 billion in goods
2China strikes back at U.S. with new tariffs on $75 billion in goods
3ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD : Shares in Peppa Pig owner rise past Hasbro offer
4Oil prices slide as U.S.-China trade war escalates
5SALESFORCE.COM : Salesforce Offers Upbeat Signal On Prospects for Tech Spending -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group