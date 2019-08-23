Attis Industries : Current report filing

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): August 19, 2019

ATTIS INDUSTRIES INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

New York 001-13984 13-3832215 (State or other jurisdiction (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer of incorporation) Identification No.)

12540 Broadwell Road, Suite 2104

Milton, GA 30004

(Address of principal executive offices)

(678) 580-5661

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Item 3.01. Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

On August 19, 2019, Attis Industries Inc. (the 'Company') received a letter (the 'Letter') from the staff of The Nasdaq Capital Market (the 'Exchange') indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the Exchange's continued listing requirements, under the timely filing criteria, as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), as a result of the Company's failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2019 (the 'Form 10-Q').

The Letter informed the Company that it should present its views with respect to this additional deficiency to the Nasdaq Hearings Panel in writing no later than August 26, 2019.

The Company will file its Form 10-Q as soon as practicable.

The Company issued a press release on August 23, 2019 disclosing the Company's receipt of the Letter. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 hereto.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

ATTIS INDUSTRIES INC. Date: August 23, 2019 By: /s/ Jeffrey Cosman Name: Jeffrey Cosman Title: Chief Executive Officer

2