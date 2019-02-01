Attis Industries : Schedule filed to report acquisition of beneficial ownership of 5% or more of a class of equity securities by passive investors and certain institutions

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 SCHEDULE 13G Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Amendment No.___)* Attis Industries Inc. (Name of Issuer) Common Stock, par value $0.025 per share (Title of Class of Securities) 049836109 (CUSIP Number) December 31, 2018 (Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement) Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this Schedule is filed: ý Rule 13d-1(b) ¨ Rule 13d-1(c) ¨ Rule 13d-1(d) (Page 1 of 8 Pages)

1 NAME OF REPORTING PERSON Hudson Bay Capital Management LP 2 CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (a) ¨ (b) ¨ 3 SEC USE ONLY 4 CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION State of Delaware NUMBER OF

PERSON WITH: 5 SOLE VOTING POWER 0 6 SHARED VOTING POWER 2,475,958 shares of Common Stock issuable upon exercise of warrants* (see Item 4) 7 SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER 0 8 SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER 2,475,958 shares of Common Stock issuable upon exercise of warrants* (see Item 4) 9 AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON 2,475,958 shares of Common Stock issuable upon exercise of warrants* (see Item 4) 10 CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES ¨ 11 PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9) 9.99%* (see Item 4) 12 TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON PN

* As more fully described in Item 4, these shares of Common Stock are issuable upon exercise of warrants. The warrants are subject to a 9.99% beneficial ownership blocker and the percentage set forth on row (11) and the number of shares of Common Stock set forth on rows (6), (8) and (9) give effect to such blocker.



1 NAME OF REPORTING PERSON Sander Gerber 2 CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (a) ¨ (b) ¨ 3 SEC USE ONLY 4 CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION United States NUMBER OF

PERSON WITH: 5 SOLE VOTING POWER 0 6 SHARED VOTING POWER 2,475,958 shares of Common Stock issuable upon exercise of warrants* (see Item 4) 7 SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER 0 8 SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER 2,475,958 shares of Common Stock issuable upon exercise of warrants* (see Item 4) 9 AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON 2,475,958 shares of Common Stock issuable upon exercise of warrants* (see Item 4) 10 CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES ¨ 11 PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9) 9.99%* (see Item 4) 12 TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON IN

* As more fully described in Item 4, these shares of Common Stock are issuable upon exercise of warrants. The warrants are subject to a 9.99% beneficial ownership blocker and the percentage set forth on row (11) and the number of shares of Common Stock set forth on rows (6), (8) and (9) give effect to such blocker.



Item 1(a). NAME OF ISSUER: The name of the issuer is Attis Industries Inc., a New York corporation (the ' Company ').

Item 1(b). ADDRESS OF ISSUER'S PRINCIPAL EXECUTIVE OFFICES: The Company's principal executive offices are located at 12540 Broadwell Road, Suite 2104, Milton, GA 30004.

Item 2(a). NAME OF PERSON FILING: This statement is filed by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP (the ' Investment Manager ') and Mr. Sander Gerber (' Mr. Gerber '), who are collectively referred to herein as ' Reporting Persons .'

Item 2(b). ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL BUSINESS OFFICE OR, IF NONE, RESIDENCE: The address of the business office of each of the Reporting Persons is 777 Third Avenue, 30th Floor, New York, NY 10017.

Item 2(c). CITIZENSHIP: The Investment Manager is a Delaware limited partnership. Mr. Gerber is a United States citizen.

Item 2(d). TITLE OF CLASS OF SECURITIES: Common Stock, par value $0.025 per share (the ' Common Stock ').

Item 2(e). CUSIP NUMBER: 049836109

Item 3. IF THIS STATEMENT IS FILED PURSUANT TO RULES 13d-1(b) OR 13d-2(b) OR (c), CHECK WHETHER THE PERSON FILING IS A: (a) ¨ Broker or dealer registered under Section 15 of the Act (15 U.S.C. 78o); (b) ¨ Bank as defined in Section 3(a)(6) of the Act (15 U.S.C. 78c); (c) ¨ Insurance company as defined in Section 3(a)(19) of the Act (15 U.S.C. 78c); (d) ¨ Investment company registered under Section 8 of the Investment Company Act of 1940 (15 U.S.C. 80a-8); (e) ý Investment adviser in accordance with Rule 13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(E); (f) ¨ Employee benefit plan or endowment fund in accordance with Rule 13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(F); (g) ý Parent holding company or control person in accordance with Rule 13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(G);

(h) ¨ Savings association as defined in Section 3(b) of the Federal Deposit Insurance Act (12 U.S.C. 1813); (i) ¨ Church plan that is excluded from the definition of an investment company under Section 3(c)(14) of the Investment Company Act (15 U.S.C. 80a-3); (j) ¨ Non-U.S. institution in accordance with Rule 13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(J); (k) ¨ Group, in accordance with Rule 13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(K).

If filing as a non-U.S. institution in accordance with Rule 13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(J), please specify the type of institution:

Item 4. OWNERSHIP The information required by Items 4(a) - (c) is set forth in Rows (5) - (11) of the cover page for each Reporting Person hereto and is incorporated herein by reference for each such Reporting Person. The Company's Definitive Information Statement on Schedule 14C filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 20, 2018, discloses that the total number of outstanding shares of Common Stock as of August 31, 2018 was 22,308,409. The percentage set forth on row (11) and the number of shares of Common Stock set forth on rows (6), (8) and (9) of the cover page for each Reporting Person are based on the Company's total number of outstanding shares of Common Stock and assume the exercise of warrants held by Hudson Bay Master Fund Ltd. (the ' Securities '), subject to the 9.99% Blocker (as defined below). Pursuant to the terms of the warrants held by Hudson Bay Master Fund Ltd., the Reporting Persons cannot exercise such warrants if the Reporting Persons would beneficially own, after such exercise, more than 9.99% of the outstanding shares of Common Stock (the ' 9.99% Blocker '). The percentage set forth on Row (11) and the number of shares of Common Stock set forth on rows (6), (8) and (9) of the cover page for each Reporting Person give effect to the 9.99% Blocker. Consequently, at this time, the Reporting Persons are not able to exercise all of the warrants due to the 9.99% Blocker. The Investment Manager serves as the investment manager to Hudson Bay Master Fund Ltd., in whose name the Securities are held. As such, the Investment Manager may be deemed to be the beneficial owner of all shares of Common Stock, subject to the 9.99% Blocker, if any, underlying the Securities held by Hudson Bay Master Fund Ltd. Mr. Gerber serves as the managing member of Hudson Bay Capital GP LLC, which is the general partner of the Investment Manager. Mr. Gerber disclaims beneficial ownership of these securities.

Each of the Reporting Persons hereby makes the following certification: By signing below each Reporting Person certifies that, to the best of his or its knowledge and belief, the securities referred to above were acquired and are held in the ordinary course of business and were not acquired and are not held for the purpose of or with the effect of changing or influencing the control of the issuer of the securities and were not acquired and are not held in connection with or as a participant in any transaction having that purpose or effect.

After reasonable inquiry and to the best of its or his knowledge and belief, each of the undersigned certifies that the information set forth in this statement is true, complete and correct.

DATE: February 1, 2019

HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP By: /s/ Sander Gerber Name: Sander Gerber Title: Authorized Signatory /s/ Sander Gerber SANDER GERBER

The undersigned acknowledge and agree that the foregoing statement on Schedule 13G is filed on behalf of each of the undersigned and that all subsequent amendments to this statement on Schedule 13G shall be filed on behalf of each of the undersigned without the necessity of filing additional joint filing agreements. The undersigned acknowledge that each shall be responsible for the timely filing of such amendments, and for the completeness and accuracy of the information concerning him or it contained herein and therein, but shall not be responsible for the completeness and accuracy of the information concerning the others, except to the extent that he or it knows or has reason to believe that such information is inaccurate.

DATED as of February 1, 2019